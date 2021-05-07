Judge Armen Nazarian Announces Candidacy For Oswego County Court Seat

PHOENIX, NY – The Honorable Armen Nazarian of the Town of Schroeppel has announced his campaign for Oswego County Court Judge.

He has earned the endorsements of the Oswego County Republican and Conservative Committees, and has been travelling the county to explain to Republican and Conservative voters why his experience and background makes him the most qualified candidate for the position.

In support of his candidacy, Judge Nazarian offered, “Your County Court Judge does not only preside over serious criminal cases, but may also be made an acting Family Court Judge, presiding over cases including child custody, abuse or neglect, or even an acting Supreme Court Judge, presiding over very complicated,high-stakes,civillawsuits. ThatiswhytheCountyCourtJudgeissometimesreferredtoas the ‘multi-hat judge.’”

Oswego County Republican Committee Chairman Fred Beardsley said, “We are pleased to endorse a qualified candidate for Oswego County Court Judge that has years of experience in criminal, family and civil law, as both a judge and an attorney, and is ready to take the County Court bench on day one.”

Oswego County Conservative Committee Chairman Ronald Greenleaf said, “We feel that we can rely on Judge Nazarian to continue to always, without fail, impartially apply the law as it is written, and to ensure that our court system serves the best interests of our community and remains true to our great Constitution, including our Second Amendment right to protect ourselves and our families.”

Nazarian was raised in Oswego County, graduated from high school in the Village of Phoenix, college in Oswego and law school in Buffalo. For many years now, he has served as a judge in the Town of Schroeppel and an attorney throughout the courts of Oswego County.

Judge Nazarian continued, “My wife and I have loved growing up here, raising our children and enjoying all that Oswego County has to offer. I look forward to continuing to serve the community that I grew up in as County Court Judge.”

You can learn more about Judge Nazarian and follow his campaign as he gears up for the June 22nd primary election on Vote4Nazarian.com or on Facebook at JudgeNazarianforCountyCourt.

*Press release from Judge Armen Nazarian

