OSWEGO, NY — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced $125,000 in funding from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has been awarded to Farnham, Inc., in Oswego, New York, to prevent and address youth substance use disorder.

In Oswego, Farnham, Inc. delivers critical addiction treatment programs.

The funding is available through CDC’s Drug Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, a program that provides funding to community-based organizations that work to address youth substance use disorder. With this award, Farnham, Inc. will expand its efforts to involve and engage youth in Central New York to prevent addiction. In Congress, Rep. Katko has advocated for robust funding for the DFC program and expanded access to treatment services for substance use disorder, including through his work as Co-Chair of the Mental Health Caucus.

“I’m pleased to announce Farnham, Inc. has received $125,000 in federal funds through the CDC’s Drug Free Communities (DFC) program,” said Rep. Katko. “With rates of addiction rising in Central New York during the pandemic, this award comes at a pivotal time. The DFC program is considered the nation’s leading effort to prevent and reduce youth substance use disorder and will provide Farnham, Inc. with the resources they need to continue engaging and educating local children.”

Press release from John Katko’s office.

