WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, yesterday called on President Biden to boycott the U.S. involvement in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, citing the Chinese Communist Party’s offensive human rights violations, its acts of genocide, and the distinct threats the CCP poses to our homeland security and American way of life.

In a letter to President Biden, Rep. Katko stated, “Recent actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party are antithetical to the values of both the United States and its allies around the world. Participation in an Olympics held in a country that is a actively committing genocide not only undermines those shared values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies.”

He continued, “The United States simply cannot in good faith participate in an Olympic Games in a country that is committing genocide and continuously attempts to manipulate and lie to the global community about it. Before the eyes of the world descend upon China in 2022, I urge you to take action by working with our partners and allies to lead the free nations of the planet in a unified movement to hold this honored contest amongst nations in a country that actually lives up to the values of the Olympic Charter, “[…]to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind, with a view to promoting a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.”

Rep. Katko has consistently called for the accountability of the Chinese government that has become increasingly bold in its efforts to weaponize its private sector for intelligence and military purposes, exploit the data of Americans, manipulate global markets, and actively engage in far-reaching human rights atrocities impacting millions of ethnic minorities.

