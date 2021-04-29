Katko Issues Statement On President Biden’s Address To Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday evening released the following statement reacting to President Biden’s first joint-session address to Congress:

“Like many Central New Yorkers, tonight I intently watched President Biden’s first joint-session address to Congress. It was heartening to hear the President speak on many of our nation’s most pressing issues, especially as we continue to grapple with the public health and economic costs of the ongoing pandemic.

“I have and always will remain open to working across party lines to get things done for Central New York. Just last month, I visited the White House and discussed our nation’s infrastructure needs with the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Transportation. And last week, at a bipartisan infrastructure summit with over 25 Governors, U.S. Senators, and Members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, I unveiled a framework to serve as a starting point for bipartisan infrastructure reform legislation. While I am glad the President tonight outlined some substantive proposals where I believe we can find common ground, including infrastructure reform, I have deep concerns with many of the policies he offered.

“After authorizing nearly $2 trillion in new spending last month, tonight President Biden proposed trillions of dollars in additional spending. This unprecedented sum would require trillions of dollars in taxes and borrowing, passing yet another financial liability to future generations.

“As Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee, I’ve also seen firsthand the impact of Biden’s border policies. The crisis on our southern border is emboldening drug and human traffickers, causing devastating human tragedies, and fueling the opioid epidemic. It is disappointing that President Biden did not adequately articulate a plan to reverse course and address this crisis.

“With more and more people getting vaccinated each day, many Central New Yorkers are optimistic and looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. But we still have a long way to go. As our nation emerges from the first pandemic in one hundred years, we need smart investment and cannot cripple future generations with looming debt. Looking ahead, it is my hope that we can build off of consensus-driven proposals and commit to working across party lines to make long overdue progress on key issues, and pave the way for a prosperous post-pandemic America.”

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...