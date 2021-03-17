WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) has been named the third most effective Republican Member of Congress for the 116th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

Since coming to Congress, Rep. Katko has consistently ranked among the most effective lawmakers.

“I’m honored to once again be recognized by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as one of the most effective Members of Congress,” Katko said. “Breaking through partisan gridlock in Washington requires a bipartisan approach. Since taking office, I’ve proudly partnered with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass meaningful legislation to deliver results for Central New York. Especially during the ongoing pandemic, this approach has been extremely important as we worked to deliver relief and set our community up for recovery. Looking ahead, I believe bipartisanship and good governing practices will continue to be important as Congress tackles issues like infrastructure and the opioid epidemic.”

The Center for Effective Lawmaking is a nonpartisan organization that seeks to advance the generation, communication, and use of new knowledge about the effectiveness of individual lawmakers and legislative institutions in Congress. The organization envisions a Congress comprised of effective lawmakers, strong institutional capacity, and the incentive structure needed to address America’s greatest public policy challenges. Effectiveness scoring is based on the combination of fifteen metrics regarding the bills that members of Congress sponsor, how far they move through the lawmaking process, and how important their policy proposals are.

