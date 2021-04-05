SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) today announced he reintroduced legislation that would take critical steps towards reducing physician shortages in Central New York and nationwide by boosting the number of Medicare-supported residency positions.

The Resident Physician Shortage Act of 2021 would support an additional 2,000 positions each year from 2023 to 2029, for a total of 14,000 residency positions. Katko introduced this bill alongside U.S. Reps. Terri Sewell (D, AL-7), Tom Suozzi (D, NY-03), and Rodney Davis (R, IL-13).

To become a practicing doctor in the U.S., medical school graduates must complete a residency program. However, for the past two decades, an artificial cap on the number of residents funded by Medicare – which is the primary source of payment for residents – has limited the expansion of training programs and the number of trainees.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States will face a physician shortage of between 42,600 and 121,300 physicians by 2030. As the American population grows older, the demand for physicians and other medical professionals will increase. This demand has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For years our community and nation has grappled with a dire and growing shortage of trained physicians. The ongoing pandemic has put this issue in the spotlight and underscored the importance of allowing our teaching hospitals and academic medical centers to train more healthcare professionals,” Katko said. “That’s why, I’m reintroducing the Resident Physician Shortage Act, which would help hospitals recruit and retain medical residents by supporting more residency spots in Medicare’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program. As a result, we will train more physicians, ensure our hospitals have the resources and staff they need, and provide our communities with better access to care.”

