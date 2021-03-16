SYRACUSE, NY – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) yesterday evening released the following statement:

“I’m saddened tonight to learn of the passing of my friend, former NYS Senator and U.S. Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay. A lifelong public servant, he will be remembered as a passionate and unwavering advocate for Upstate New York. When I first contemplated running for Congress, Doug provided guidance and encouragement. He was a leader in our party and a true friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and admired him. Robin and I extend our deepest condolences to Will and the entire Barclay family.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...