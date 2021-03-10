SYRACUSE, NY – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced details for a Telephone Town Hall he will hold on Friday, March 12.

Katko will be joined by a representative from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Together, they will take questions and provide seniors with information on the 2021 tax filing season, economic impact payments, and the status of taxpayer services amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I’m excited to announce an upcoming Telephone Town Hall meeting I’m holding on Friday, March 12th for local seniors,” Katko said. “I’ll be joined by an expert from the IRS to answer questions and provide seniors with information to navigate the 2021 tax filing season amid the ongoing pandemic. We’ll also be providing important information on Economic Impact Payments to ensure Central New Yorkers receive the relief they are due. Anyone who is interested in this event can sign up on my website to receive a call or listen in live on my Facebook page.”

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, March 12

Time: 1 p.m.

To sign up sign up for Rep. Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form here by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, or listen to it live on Rep. Katko’s Facebook page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...