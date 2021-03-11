STATEMENT FROM SENATOR PATTY RITCHIE

Nearly every day now, we learn of disturbing allegations concerning the behavior of Governor Cuomo—whether it be the newest account of alleged sexual misconduct or meddling with COVID-19 data during a time when the people of our state needed transparency the most. These allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, coupled with the situation involving COVID-19 and our state’s elder care facilities, have made it clear it is impossible for him to continue as our Governor.

In recent months, the Governor has lost the trust of the public he serves. As the pandemic continues and the deadline for a state budget approaches, our state needs the full focus of its leaders. Given these recent controversies, it is clear the Governor can no longer serve with the transparency and integrity New Yorkers deserve. For the good of our state, he should resign.

