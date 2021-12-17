WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $136,977,897 in federal funding for 59 airports across New York State, including $159,000 for the Oswego County Airport in Fulton.
The FY22 funding was allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
“Air travel was severely impacted during the pandemic, and this tremendous investment from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, which I championed in the Senate, will help New York’s airports and local economies take off,” said Senator Schumer. “Upstate Airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities to cruise in. As majority leader, I am proud to land this significant funding for New York’s airports and will continue to fight for the resources needed to fully recover and reach new heights.”
“New York’s airports connect our state with the world, creating economic opportunity, facilitating tourism, and providing a safe and efficient travel experience,” said Senator Gillibrand. “That’s why I’m proud to have voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deliver this historic investment to over 50 airports across New York State. These funds will allow our airports to recover from the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel. I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to bolster and modernize New York’s infrastructure.”
A full list of recipients is below:
|Recipient
|City
|Amount
|John F. Kennedy International
|New York
|55,615,724
|LaGuardia
|New York
|28,405,348
|Buffalo Niagara International
|Buffalo
|7,277,246
|Albany International
|Albany
|5,568,244
|Syracuse Hancock International
|Syracuse
|5,301,945
|Greater Rochester International
|Rochester
|5,268,698
|Westchester County
|White Plains
|4,429,080
|Long Island MacArthur
|New York
|4,287,127
|New York Stewart International
|New York
|2,915,986
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|Elmira/Corning
|1,694,929
|Plattsburgh International
|Plattsburgh
|1,513,973
|Niagara Falls International
|Niagara Falls
|1,493,889
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|Ithaca
|1,418,953
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|Binghamton
|1,024,700
|Ogdensburg International
|Ogdensburg
|1,017,457
|Watertown International
|Watertown
|1,014,598
|Republic
|Farmingdale
|763,000
|East Hampton
|East Hampton
|295,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|Glens Falls
|295,000
|Columbia County
|Hudson
|295,000
|Massena International-Richards Field
|Massena
|295,000
|Penn Yan
|Penn Yan
|295,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|Potsdam
|295,000
|Griffiss International
|Rome
|295,000
|Adirondack Regional
|Saranac Lake
|295,000
|Saratoga County
|Saratoga Springs
|295,000
|Schenectady County
|Schenectady
|295,000
|Brookhaven
|Shirley
|295,000
|Francis S Gabreski
|Westhampton Beach
|295,000
|Genesee County
|Batavia
|159,000
|Canandaigua
|Canandaigua
|159,000
|Corning-Painted Post
|Corning
|159,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|Cortland
|159,000
|Dansville Municipal
|Dansville
|159,000
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|Dunkirk
|159,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|Ellenville
|159,000
|Tri-Cities
|Endicott
|159,000
|Oswego County
|Fulton
|159,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|Hamilton
|159,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|Jamestown
|159,000
|Fulton County
|Johnstown
|159,000
|Orange County
|Montgomery
|159,000
|Sullivan County International
|Monticello
|159,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|Norwich
|159,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|Olean
|159,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|Oneonta
|159,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|Perry
|159,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|Poughkeepsie
|159,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|Seneca Falls
|159,000
|Sidney Municipal
|Sidney
|159,000
|Warwick Municipal
|Warwick
|159,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|Wellsville
|159,000
|Bayport Aerodrome
|Bayport
|110,000
|Elizabeth Field
|Fishers Island
|110,000
|Hornell Municipal
|Hornell
|110,000
|Lake Placid
|Lake Placid
|110,000
|Malone-Dufort
|Malone
|110,000
|Piseco
|Piseco
|110,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|Ticonderoga
|110,000