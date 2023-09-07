Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $3.5 Million For Fire Departments Across New York State

NEW YORK – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $3,558,183.01 in federal funding for several fire departments across New York State. Specifically, the funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 33fire departments. This critical federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“From Lockport to Waterford, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and todays over $3.5 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”

“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to fight to ensure New York’s fire departments are well-equipped to protect our communities and save lives.”

Earlier this year, Schumer and Gillibrand led the charge to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 in the Senate, which would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the AFG, and SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. The bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.

The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.

The funding recipients are listed by region below:

Organization Funding Amount City Capital Region Village of Ballston Spa $64,188.57 Ballston Spa Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad Inc $156,421.37 Schaghticoke Waterford Rescue Squad Inc $36,632.38 Waterford Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District No. 1 $309,000.00 Waterford David Nevins Fire Co $144,761.90 Victory Mills Putnam Volunteer Fire Co No 1 Inc $22,857.14 Putnam Station Hilltop Volunteer Fire Co $100,000.00 Dolgeville Central New York Madison Fire Department $106,666.66 Madison Village of Canastota $679,800.00 Canastota Fleming Volunteer Fire Department #1 $85,714.28 Auburn Hudson Valley Port Chester-Rye-Rye Brook Emergency Medical Services Inc $37,074.09 Port Chester Highland Lake Fire Department $86,615.23 Highland Lake Claryville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. $38,000.00 Claryville East Fishkill Volunteer Fire District $76,980.00 Hopewell Junction Rock Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps $97,027.98 Rock Hill White Sulphur Springs Fire District $40,500.00 White Sulphur Springs Southern Tier Oxford, Village of $55,738.00 Oxford Community Fire Rescue Inc $47,153.33 Van Etten Western New York Randolph Fire Company, Inc. $46,542.85 Randolph Allegany Rescue And Ems, Inc. $29,152.38 Allegany St Johnsburg Fire Co Inc $194,228.57 North Tonawanda South Lockport Fire Co $152,777.84 Lockport Newton Abbott Volunteer Fire Co Inc $79,090.76 Orchard Park Randolph Regional Ems Corp $98,955.23 Randolph Newstead Fire Co Inc $232,718.09 Akron Clarence Fire District No. 1 $233,497.14 Clarence Rochester – Finger Lakes South Byron Volunteer Fire Company $91,561.90 South Byron Leroy Fire District $49,123.80 Le Roy Village of E Rochester $15,834.00 East Rochester South Seneca Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Inc. $17,300.00 Ovid North Country Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. $40,500.00 Hannawa Falls Brushton Volunteer Fire Association Inc. $45,000.00 Brushton Saint Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department $46,769.52 Saint Regis Falls

