Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $3.5 Million For Fire Departments Across New York State

September 7, 2023 Contributor
Photo from U.S. Senator Chuck Schumers office.

NEW YORK – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $3,558,183.01 in federal funding for several fire departments across New York State. Specifically, the funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 33fire departments. This critical federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“From Lockport to Waterford, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and todays over $3.5 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”

“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to fight to ensure New York’s fire departments are well-equipped to protect our communities and save lives.”

Earlier this year, Schumer and Gillibrand led the charge to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 in the Senate, which would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the AFG, and SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. The bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.

The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.

The funding recipients are listed by region below:

Organization Funding Amount City
Capital Region
Village of Ballston Spa $64,188.57 Ballston Spa
Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad Inc $156,421.37 Schaghticoke
Waterford Rescue Squad Inc $36,632.38 Waterford
Halfmoon-Waterford Fire District No. 1 $309,000.00 Waterford
David Nevins Fire Co $144,761.90 Victory Mills
Putnam Volunteer Fire Co No 1 Inc $22,857.14 Putnam Station
Hilltop Volunteer Fire Co $100,000.00 Dolgeville
Central New York
Madison Fire Department $106,666.66 Madison
Village of Canastota $679,800.00 Canastota
Fleming Volunteer Fire Department #1 $85,714.28 Auburn
Hudson Valley
Port Chester-Rye-Rye Brook Emergency Medical Services Inc $37,074.09 Port Chester
Highland Lake Fire Department $86,615.23 Highland Lake
Claryville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. $38,000.00 Claryville
East Fishkill Volunteer Fire District $76,980.00 Hopewell Junction
Rock Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps $97,027.98 Rock Hill
White Sulphur Springs Fire District $40,500.00 White Sulphur Springs
Southern Tier
Oxford, Village of $55,738.00 Oxford
Community Fire Rescue Inc $47,153.33 Van Etten
Western New York
Randolph Fire Company, Inc. $46,542.85 Randolph
Allegany Rescue And Ems, Inc. $29,152.38 Allegany
St Johnsburg Fire Co Inc $194,228.57 North Tonawanda
South Lockport Fire Co $152,777.84 Lockport
Newton Abbott Volunteer Fire Co Inc $79,090.76 Orchard Park
Randolph Regional Ems Corp $98,955.23 Randolph
Newstead Fire Co Inc $232,718.09 Akron
Clarence Fire District No. 1 $233,497.14 Clarence
Rochester – Finger Lakes
South Byron Volunteer Fire Company $91,561.90 South Byron
Leroy Fire District $49,123.80 Le Roy
Village of E Rochester $15,834.00 East Rochester
South Seneca Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps., Inc. $17,300.00 Ovid
North Country
Hannawa Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. $40,500.00 Hannawa Falls
Brushton Volunteer Fire Association Inc. $45,000.00 Brushton
Saint Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department $46,769.52 Saint Regis Falls

Print this entry