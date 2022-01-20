WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $420,000 in federal funding to develop and implement regional economic development strategies throughout New York State.

The funding was allocated through the Economic Development Administration and will promote public-private partnerships to diversify and strengthen regional economies in New York.

“As we continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, this EDA investment will help jumpstart Upstate New York’s economic development, promote business growth, and strengthen our regional economies,”said Senator Schumer. “Funding for our regional economic development will have a direct impact on many of our most rural and distressed counties in Upstate New York. I will continue to fight to make sure that local New York economies have the tools and support they need to fully recover and come back stronger.”

“As our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this federal investment is an important step to help attract capital and create jobs throughout New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to help our state’s economy stay strong.”

Recipient Amount Purpose Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties Genesee Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren, and Washington counties Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for the region served by the Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board, which comprises 8 counties, 129 towns, 54 villages and 5 small cities of Binghamton, Ithaca, Cortland, Oneonta, and Norwich Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Allegany, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Inc. $70,000 Development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego, and Schoharie counties

