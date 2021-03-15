WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that the recently-signed American Rescue Plan includes $480,249,023 that will guide Upstate New York’s pandemic-battered airports and transit systems to lift off.
Specifically, Upstate airports will receive $84,410,140, and Upstate transit systems will receive $395,838,883 of the total amount.
Schumer said that as the COVID crisis extends beyond what was initially estimated, impacting the air travel industry and public transportation systems for months on end, the federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help transportation systems keep their wheels turning while New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to ‘normal’.
“Air travel and public transportation are among the most severely impacted industries amid the pandemic, and both are vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy,” Schumer said. “Airports and transit systems serve important functions in their communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting communities and residents and allowing for economic opportunities to cruise in. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make transportation funding a priority and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to keep Upstate residents connected. Help is on the way that will put Upstate New York’s transportation on the road to recovery.”
Schumer explained that the funding announced today will be allocated by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and includes $12.5 million for the New York State DOT Rural 5311 program. This program aims to support public transportation in areas with populations of less than 50,000 people and funds may be used for capital and operating assistance grants to local public bodies, tribes, and operators of intercity bus services in rural areas.
This funding is in addition to the $143,980,632 Schumer secured for upstate airports and $395,239,378 for upstate transit in the past relief bills. In total, Schumer has now secured over $624,229,655 for upstate airports and $624,472,505 for transit in the past year.
Estimated breakdowns of the $480 million going to Upstate New York airports and transit systems can be found below:
|AIRPORTS
|AIRPORT NAME
|GRAND TOTAL
|Albany International
|$13,395,263
|Plattsburgh International
|$2,158,652
|Columbia County
|$59,000
|Saratoga County
|$59,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$59,000
|Schenectady County
|$59,000
|Adirondack Regional
|$59,000
|Fulton County
|$32,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$22,000
|Piseco
|$22,000
|Lake Placid
|$22,000
|Malone-Dufort
|$22,000
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$12,209,054
|Ogdensburg International
|$1,155,748
|Watertown International
|$1,130,240
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$59,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$59,000
|Griffiss International
|$59,000
|Oswego County
|$32,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$32,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|$32,000
|Greater Rochester International
|$12,061,336
|Penn Yan
|$59,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|$32,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$32,000
|Dansville Municipal
|$32,000
|Genesee County
|$32,000
|Canandaigua
|$32,000
|Westchester County
|$8,908,599
|New York Stewart International
|$4,050,393
|Orange County
|$32,000
|Sullivan County International
|$32,000
|Warwick Municipal
|$32,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$32,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$32,000
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$2,498,550
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$1,980,173
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$1,220,370
|Corning-Painted Post
|$32,000
|Tri-Cities
|$32,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$32,000
|Sidney Municipal
|$32,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$32,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$32,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$32,000
|Hornell Municipal
|$22,000
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$20,143,833
|Niagara Falls International
|$2,120,929
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$32,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$32,000
|TRANSIT SYSTEMS
|URBANIZED AREA (UZA)
|ARPA TRANSIT APPORTIONMENT
|Albany-Schenectady, NY (CDTA)
|$51,653,331
|Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY
|$87,496,788
|Buffalo, NY
|$79,412,566
|Ithaca, NY (TCAT)
|$7,136,606
|Poughkeepsie-Newburgh, NY-NJ
|$66,481,159
|Rochester, NY (RGRTA)
|$45,480,679
|Syracuse, NY (Centro)
|$34,136,106
|Utica, NY (Centro)
|$4,426,275
|Elmira, NY (C -TRAN)
|$2,112,816
|Kingston, NY
|$1,310,895
|Binghamton, NY-PA (BC Transit)
|$2,390,194
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|$515,072
|Glens Falls, NY
|$407,614
|Watertown, NY (CitiBus)
|$250,973
|Middletown, NY
|$125, 700
|NYSDOT Rural (5311)
|$12,502,109
