Senator John W. Mannion Invites Senior Citizens To Attend Central New York Senior Fairs At Onondaga Community College On October 11 And Suny Oswego On October 17

Free events featuring nearly 100 vendors and sponsors to assist Central New York Seniors with healthcare, finances, and lifestyle improvements

SYRACUSE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) today invited all area Senior Citizens to attend Senior Fairs in Central New York. The 3rd Annual Senior Fair at Onondaga Community College is on October 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 1st Annual Senior Fair is at SUNY Oswego on October 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free pizza, food, drinks, vendor giveaways, and door prizes!

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Every year hundreds of area seniors take advantage of the services and programs we bring together for the Senior Fair. Because of the strong demand and to make it as convenient as possible, I’m thrilled that this year we have expanded and will be having events in both Onondaga and Oswego Counties!”

Seniors may receive their seasonal flu vaccine at the Fair (remember to bring your Medicare Part B & Part D insurance cards).

For the first time, the Annual Senior Fair will be conducting workshops throughout the events for guests to learn about a variety of topics, including:

How to Avoid Scams

The Power and Benefits of Regular Exercise

An Overview of the NYS EPIC program

Estate Planning

Senator Mannion extends a special thanks to the 2023 Central New York Senior Fair sponsors: Onondaga Community College, SUNY Oswego, Wegmans, Independent @ Home Program by Nascentia, Upstate Medical University, Advocate Health LLC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, and Humana.

WHO: Senator John W. Mannion

Nearly 100 vendors and sponsors

Central New York Senior Citizens

WHAT: 2023 Central New York Senior Fair

WHERE: Onondaga Community College – SRC Arena and Events Center

WHEN: Wednesday October 11, 2023

10 AM – 2 PM

WHAT: 2023 Central New York Senior Fair

WHERE: SUNY Oswego – Marano Campus Center (Swetman Gym)

WHEN: Tuesday October 17, 2023

11 AM – 3 PM

