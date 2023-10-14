Senator Mannion Brings The Central New York Senior Fair To Suny Oswego On October 17Th And Invites Senior Citizens To Attend

OSWEGO, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) today invited all area Senior Citizens to attend the Central New York Senior Fair at SUNY Oswego on October 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free pizza, food, drinks, vendor giveaways, and door prizes!

Senator John W. Mannion said, “I’m thrilled to host my first Senior Fair in Oswego County and encourage all Seniors to take advantage of the dozens of services and programs that I’ll be showcasing. You won’t want to miss this free and informative event!”

Seniors may receive their seasonal flu vaccine at the Fair (remember to bring your Medicare Part B & Part D insurance cards).

For the first time, the Senior Fair will include workshops throughout the event for guests to learn about a variety of topics (See schedule below.)

Senator Mannion extends a special thanks to the 2023 Central New York Senior Fair sponsors: SUNY Oswego, Onondaga Community College, Wegmans, Independent @ Home Program by Nascentia, Upstate Medical University, Advocate Health LLC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, and Humana.

WHO: Senator John W. Mannion

Dozens of vendors and sponsors

Central New York Senior Citizens

WHAT: 2023 Central New York Senior Fair

WHERE: SUNY Oswego

Marano Campus Center (Swetman Gym)

WHEN: Tuesday October 17, 2023

11 AM – 3 PM

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE:

11:30 AM

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia by: Alzheimer’s Association

Program covers the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia, explores their relationship, examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s, details the risk factors and three general stages of the disease. It identifies FDA-approved treatments available for symptom management, looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

NOON

Stop Scam Artists Before They Strike by: Attorney General’s Office

Learn ways to spot common scams that target seniors by phone, mail order and the internet (relevant to all ages!). Learn how scammers operate. Prevent identity theft and financial exploitation!

12:30 PM

Your Care, Your Home by: AccessCNY

Learn about NYS’s Consumer Directed Home Care program. The program for Medicaid eligible individuals allows them to control their own care, in their own home, with staff they hire. Need help with daily living activities in your home? Consumer Directed Home Care may be the answer. Eligible individuals receive services at no cost!

1:00 PM

Planning for Your Golden Years: Understand Life Insurance, Annuities, and Long-Term Care Insurance by: Bankers Life

Gain an understanding of life insurance, annuities, and long-term care insurance, the benefits and drawbacks of each, and learn how to make informed decisions about their

retirement planning. Topics: the different types of policies, how to determine coverage needs, and how the policies can fit into an overall retirement plan. We’ll equip you with the knowledge you need to make informed decisions about your future financial security.

1:30 PM

Get Your Affairs in Order by: Safe Harbor Wills & Trusts

Attend to learn:

• 13 reasons to keep your family out of probate

• 3 biggest myths about Medicaid

2:00 PM

Fair Housing 101 for Seniors by: CNY Fair Housing

About 60-70% of CNY Fair Housing ‘s cases deal with issues related to Seniors and/or people with disabilities. Come to learn about: Your Rights as a Tenant, Reasonable

Accommodations and Modifications, and Emotional

Support/Service Animals

