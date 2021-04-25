Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo with today’s press release, updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Cuomo said. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 217,972
- Total Positive – 4,087
- Percent Positive – 1.88%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (-96)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – 556
- Patients Newly Admitted – 411
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 742 (-25)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 460 (-22)
- Total Discharges – 173,775 (+464)
- Deaths – 50
- Total Deaths – 41,808
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
Region
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region
90
0.01%
30%
Central New York
60
0.01%
30%
Finger Lakes
213
0.02%
40%
Long Island
482
0.02%
35%
Mid-Hudson
324
0.01%
45%
Mohawk Valley
46
0.01%
40%
New York City
1559
0.02%
31%
North Country
24
0.01%
55%
Southern Tier
84
0.01%
48%
Western New York
316
0.02%
32%
Statewide
3198
0.02%
35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
Region
Total ICU Beds in Region
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)
Capital Region
236
202
16%
Central New York
262
174
29%
Finger Lakes
397
217
42%
Long Island
847
624
26%
Mid-Hudson
674
394
42%
Mohawk Valley
97
79
17%
New York City
2,564
1,945
22%
North Country
55
32
41%
Southern Tier
127
67
47%
Western New York
545
378
33%
Statewide
5,804
4,112
28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
REGION
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Capital Region
1.94%
1.73%
1.58%
Central New York
1.51%
1.34%
1.35%
Finger Lakes
2.99%
2.72%
2.78%
Long Island
2.58%
2.42%
2.36%
Mid-Hudson
2.75%
2.61%
2.52%
Mohawk Valley
1.50%
1.41%
1.46%
New York City
2.57%
2.42%
2.30%
North Country
1.44%
1.35%
1.37%
Southern Tier
0.86%
0.83%
0.82%
Western New York
4.29%
3.75%
3.66%
Statewide
2.45%
2.27%
2.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
BOROUGH
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
Bronx
2.59%
2.51%
2.38%
Brooklyn
2.97%
2.86%
2.75%
Manhattan
1.64%
1.44%
1.34%
Queens
2.91%
2.76%
2.60%
Staten Island
3.33%
3.38%
3.13%
Of the 2,015,664 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
23,976
24
Allegany
3,242
2
Broome
17,758
38
Cattaraugus
5,270
10
Cayuga
5,962
5
Chautauqua
8,531
16
Chemung
7,279
13
Chenango
3,213
11
Clinton
4,642
9
Columbia
3,865
3
Cortland
3,599
2
Delaware
2,234
6
Dutchess
28,392
59
Erie
84,866
241
Essex
1,513
2
Franklin
2,439
14
Fulton
4,173
9
Genesee
5,152
9
Greene
3,201
3
Hamilton
302
0
Herkimer
4,963
5
Jefferson
5,544
7
Lewis
2,504
5
Livingston
4,097
21
Madison
4,351
6
Monroe
62,728
273
Montgomery
3,994
29
Nassau
179,350
233
Niagara
18,770
60
NYC
906,264
1,925
Oneida
21,685
30
Onondaga
36,643
107
Ontario
7,013
21
Orange
46,818
84
Orleans
2,863
16
Oswego
7,103
13
Otsego
3,265
8
Putnam
10,362
18
Rensselaer
10,823
12
Rockland
46,083
34
Saratoga
14,635
24
Schenectady
12,575
22
Schoharie
1,583
2
Schuyler
1,005
4
Seneca
1,906
3
St. Lawrence
6,294
15
Steuben
6,439
22
Suffolk
195,864
330
Sullivan
6,320
25
Tioga
3,516
17
Tompkins
4,113
4
Ulster
13,323
36
Warren
3,454
5
Washington
2,921
6
Wayne
5,377
18
Westchester
127,046
150
Wyoming
3,336
10
Yates
1,125
11
Yesterday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
County
New Deaths
Bronx
5
Broome
1
Dutchess
1
Erie
5
Kings
9
Madison
1
Manhattan
2
Nassau
4
Orange
1
Queens
12
Richmond
1
Schenectady
1
Suffolk
3
Sullivan
1
Tioga
1
Tompkins
1
Westchester
1
