Gov. Cuomo Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

April 25, 2021
ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo with today’s press release, updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Cuomo said. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported  217,972
  • Total Positive – 4,087
  • Percent Positive – 1.88%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (-96)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – 556
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 411
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 742 (-25)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 460 (-22)
  • Total Discharges – 173,775 (+464)
  • Deaths – 50
  • Total Deaths  41,808

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

90

0.01%

30%

Central New York

60

0.01%

30%

Finger Lakes

213

0.02%

40%

Long Island

482

0.02%

35%

Mid-Hudson

324

0.01%

45%

Mohawk Valley

46

0.01%

40%

New York City

1559

0.02%

31%

North Country

24

0.01%

55%

Southern Tier

84

0.01%

48%

Western New York

316

0.02%

32%

Statewide

3198

0.02%

35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)

Capital Region

236

202 

16%

Central New York

262

174 

29%

Finger Lakes

397

217 

42%

Long Island

847

624 

26%

Mid-Hudson

674

394 

42%

Mohawk Valley

97

79 

17%

New York City

2,564

1,945 

22%

North Country

55

32 

41%

Southern Tier

127

67 

47%

Western New York

545

378 

33%

Statewide

5,804

4,112 

28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

1.94%

1.73%

1.58%

Central New York

1.51%

1.34%

1.35%

Finger Lakes

2.99%

2.72%

2.78%

Long Island

2.58%

2.42%

2.36%

Mid-Hudson

2.75%

2.61%

2.52%

Mohawk Valley

1.50%

1.41%

1.46%

New York City

2.57%

2.42%

2.30%

North Country

1.44%

1.35%

1.37%

Southern Tier

0.86%

0.83%

0.82%

Western New York

4.29%

3.75%

3.66%

Statewide

2.45%

2.27%

2.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Bronx

2.59%

2.51%

2.38%

Brooklyn

2.97%

2.86%

2.75%

Manhattan

1.64%

1.44%

1.34%

Queens

2.91%

2.76%

2.60%

Staten Island

3.33%

3.38%

3.13%

Of the 2,015,664 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

23,976

24

Allegany

3,242

2

Broome

17,758

38

Cattaraugus

5,270

10

Cayuga

5,962

5

Chautauqua

8,531

16

Chemung

7,279

13

Chenango

3,213

11

Clinton

4,642

9

Columbia

3,865

3

Cortland

3,599

2

Delaware

2,234

6

Dutchess

28,392

59

Erie

84,866

241

Essex

1,513

2

Franklin

2,439

14

Fulton

4,173

9

Genesee

5,152

9

Greene

3,201

3

Hamilton

302

0

Herkimer

4,963

5

Jefferson

5,544

7

Lewis

2,504

5

Livingston

4,097

21

Madison

4,351

6

Monroe

62,728

273

Montgomery

3,994

29

Nassau

179,350

233

Niagara

18,770

60

NYC

906,264

1,925

Oneida

21,685

30

Onondaga

36,643

107

Ontario

7,013

21

Orange

46,818

84

Orleans

2,863

16

Oswego

7,103

13

Otsego

3,265

8

Putnam

10,362

18

Rensselaer

10,823

12

Rockland

46,083

34

Saratoga

14,635

24

Schenectady

12,575

22

Schoharie

1,583

2

Schuyler

1,005

4

Seneca

1,906

3

St. Lawrence

6,294

15

Steuben

6,439

22

Suffolk

195,864

330

Sullivan

6,320

25

Tioga

3,516

17

Tompkins

4,113

4

Ulster

13,323

36

Warren

3,454

5

Washington

2,921

6

Wayne

5,377

18

Westchester

127,046

150

Wyoming

3,336

10

Yates

1,125

11

Yesterday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

5

Broome

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

5

Kings

9

Madison

1

Manhattan

2

Nassau

4

Orange

1

Queens

12

Richmond

1

Schenectady

1

Suffolk

3

Sullivan

1

Tioga

1

Tompkins

1

Westchester

1

