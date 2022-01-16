Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

January 16, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re seeing the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but we are not out of the woods yet with this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “We need to remain vigilant and continue using the tools to protect ourselves and our loved ones. That means getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and staying home, if you’re not feeling well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 397,524

· Total Positive – 51,264

· Percent Positive – 12.90%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 16.37%

· Patient Hospitalization – 11,713 (-456)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,544

· Patients in ICU – 1,613 (-40)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 910 (+14)

· Total Discharges – 254,678 (+1,816)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,680

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 34,991,092

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 77,874

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 606,365

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Friday,  January 14, 2022

Saturday, 

January 15, 2022

Capital Region

237.95

222.79

214.06

Central New York

260.16

251.06

234.42

Finger Lakes

200.99

187.04

181.09

Long Island

320.18

285.50

246.23

Mid-Hudson

300.19

269.54

252.59

Mohawk Valley

203.50

190.72

182.39

New York City

398.92

357.18

333.21

North Country

190.71

186.10

181.23

Southern Tier

209.17

198.68

189.81

Western New York

244.71

224.04

213.99

Statewide

322.76

291.86

271.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Saturday, 

January 15, 2022

Capital Region

18.95%

18.21%

17.59%

Central New York

20.98%

20.83%

20.57%

Finger Lakes

18.99%

18.60%

18.53%

Long Island

22.17%

20.86%

19.29%

Mid-Hudson

19.20%

17.47%

16.31%

Mohawk Valley

17.84%

17.62%

16.89%

New York City

17.55%

16.44%

15.05%

North Country

17.11%

17.08%

17.25%

Southern Tier

15.01%

14.98%

14.49%

Western New York

22.58%

21.88%

21.46%

Statewide

18.65%

17.59%

16.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Saturday, 

January 15, 2022

Bronx

19.32%

17.84%

16.11%

Kings

16.28%

15.19%

13.95%

New York

14.16%

13.42%

12.44%

Queens

20.41%

19.20%

17.63%

Richmond

17.81%

16.69%

15.18%

Yesterday, 51,264 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,507,344. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

51,497

557

Allegany

7,724

55

Broome

39,639

322

Cattaraugus

13,046

90

Cayuga

13,820

131

Chautauqua

20,494

153

Chemung

18,531

217

Chenango

7,870

72

Clinton

12,883

221

Columbia

8,638

174

Cortland

8,868

137

Delaware

6,596

48

Dutchess

57,818

760

Erie

185,913

1,770

Essex

4,595

48

Franklin

7,588

55

Fulton

10,588

115

Genesee

12,166

136

Greene

7,522

56

Hamilton

738

4

Herkimer

11,947

87

Jefferson

16,337

202

Lewis

5,471

41

Livingston

10,114

167

Madison

10,877

80

Monroe

136,920

1,181

Montgomery

10,115

88

Nassau

374,615

2,742

Niagara

42,679

397

NYC

2,109,676

28,548

Oneida

46,305

378

Onondaga

92,358

1,011

Ontario

16,999

194

Orange

97,245

981

Orleans

7,659

96

Oswego

21,066

252

Otsego

8,234

88

Putnam

21,613

182

Rensselaer

26,855

295

Rockland

85,172

1,353

Saratoga

39,316

409

Schenectady

28,468

381

Schoharie

4,166

55

Schuyler

2,939

32

Seneca

4,845

70

St. Lawrence

17,412

145

Steuben

16,938

191

Suffolk

398,049

2,915

Sullivan

16,289

188

Tioga

9,180

131

Tompkins

14,695

235

Ulster

27,478

345

Warren

11,533

126

Washington

10,257

116

Wayne

14,663

161

Westchester

232,068

2,171

Wyoming

7,413

77

Yates

2,844

32

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region 

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized 

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID 

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID 

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 

Capital Region 

400 

293 

73% 

107 

27% 

Central New York 

322 

246 

76% 

76 

24% 

Finger Lakes 

732 

424 

58% 

308 

42% 

Long Island 

2,063 

1,261 

61% 

802 

39% 

Mid-Hudson 

1,273 

804 

63% 

469 

37% 

Mohawk Valley 

154 

111 

72% 

43 

28% 

New York City 

5,806 

3,086 

53% 

2,720 

47% 

North Country 

97 

48 

49% 

49 

51% 

Southern Tier 

211 

127 

60% 

84 

40% 

Western New York 

655 

415 

63% 

240 

37% 

Statewide 

11,713 

6,815 

58% 

4,898 

42% 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 154 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,680. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Bronx

20

Broome

2

Chautauqua

1

Chemung

1

Clinton

2

Columbia

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

4

Franklin

1

Fulton

1

Jefferson

1

Kings

31

Livingston

1

Manhattan

13

Monroe

3

Montgomery

1

Nassau

9

Oneida

2

Onondaga

1

Ontario

1

Orange

2

Oswego

1

Queens

23

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

2

Rockland

3

Saratoga

1

Suffolk

13

Wayne

2

Westchester

5

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged five and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.

Information on which sites require appointments for children in the five-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for five-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 16,217 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,283 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Capital Region

951,302

619

865,491

307

Central New York

635,863

455

586,183

164

Finger Lakes

849,006

528

782,451

173

Long Island

2,126,749

899

1,871,807

829

Mid-Hudson

1,663,525

928

1,447,004

496

Mohawk Valley

320,108

161

295,805

70

New York City

7,797,241

11,243

6,810,048

8,504

North Country

297,717

168

268,167

58

Southern Tier

432,270

272

393,870

135

Western New York

937,870

944

855,002

547

Statewide

16,011,651

16,217

14,175,828

11,283

Booster/Additional Shots

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Increase over past 7  days

Capital Region

405,249

2,679

23,094

Central New York

258,848

1,817

16,505

Finger Lakes

412,178

2,153

23,984

Long Island

800,206

6,564

58,620

Mid-Hudson

644,740

4,537

45,594

Mohawk Valley

139,821

906

7,654

New York City

1,990,505

21,610

133,069

North Country

121,253

378

8,179

Southern Tier

189,505

1,707

11,401

Western New York

451,168

2,907

24,228

Statewide

5,413,473

45,258

352,328

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboardis available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

