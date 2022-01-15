Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are turning the corner on the winter surge, but we’re not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said. “Please keep getting vaccinated, getting the booster dose, getting our children vaccinated, and wearing non-cloth masks. Let’s not undo all the hard work we’ve put in to bring the numbers down.”

 Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

·         Test Results Reported – 327,427

·         Total Positive – 47,870

·         Percent Positive – 14.62%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 17.59%

·         Patient Hospitalization – 12,169 (-38)

·         Patients Newly Admitted – 1,843

·         Patients in ICU – 1653 (+34)

·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 896 (+32)

·         Total Discharges – 252,862 (+1,736)

·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 187

·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,522

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

·  Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by New York State Department of Health and New York City to the Center for Disease includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

·         Total vaccine doses administered – 34,913,218

·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 101,571

·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 615,418

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.2% 

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

 Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100 thousand population is as follows

 

Region

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Thursday,  January 13, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Capital Region

242.23

237.95

222.79

Central New York

279.87

260.16

251.06

Finger Lakes

203.39

200.99

187.04

Long Island

345.17

320.18

285.50

Mid-Hudson

318.01

300.19

269.54

Mohawk Valley

206.18

203.50

190.72

New York City

437.76

398.92

357.18

North Country

191.97

190.71

186.10

Southern Tier

214.93

209.17

198.68

Western New York

248.70

244.71

224.04

Statewide

346.93

322.76

291.86

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region 

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Thursday,  January 13, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Capital Region

18.88%

18.95%

18.21%

Central New York

21.87%

20.98%

20.83%

Finger Lakes

19.15%

18.99%

18.60%

Long Island

23.29%

22.17%

20.86%

Mid-Hudson

20.08%

19.20%

17.47%

Mohawk Valley

17.39%

17.84%

17.62%

New York City

18.45%

17.55%

16.44%

North Country

17.28%

17.11%

17.08%

Southern Tier

15.33%

15.01%

14.98%

Western New York

22.70%

22.58%

21.88%

Statewide

19.42%

18.65%

17.59%

 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

  

Borough in NYC 

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Thursday,  January 13, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022

Bronx

20.34%

19.32%

17.84%

Kings

17.05%

16.28%

15.19%

New York

15.03%

14.16%

13.42%

Queens

21.39%

20.41%

19.20%

Richmond

19.15%

17.81%

16.69%

 Yesterday, 47,870 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,456,080. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

 

County  

Total Positive  

New Positive  

Albany

50,940

730

Allegany

7,669

37

Broome

39,317

299

Cattaraugus

12,956

98

Cayuga

13,689

154

Chautauqua

20,341

202

Chemung

18,314

239

Chenango

7,798

81

Clinton

12,662

230

Columbia

8,464

72

Cortland

8,731

112

Delaware

6,548

61

Dutchess

57,058

637

Erie

184,143

1,890

Essex

4,547

64

Franklin

7,533

89

Fulton

10,473

117

Genesee

12,030

147

Greene

7,466

70

Hamilton

734

2

Herkimer

11,860

136

Jefferson

16,135

215

Lewis

5,430

50

Livingston

9,947

116

Madison

10,797

120

Monroe

135,739

1,308

Montgomery

10,027

120

Nassau

371,873

3,154

Niagara

42,282

438

NYC

2,081,128

23,054

Oneida

45,927

436

Onondaga

91,347

1,659

Ontario

16,805

161

Orange

96,264

1,064

Orleans

7,563

113

Oswego

20,814

263

Otsego

8,146

92

Putnam

21,431

234

Rensselaer

26,560

354

Rockland

83,819

824

Saratoga

38,907

468

Schenectady

28,087

398

Schoharie

4,111

57

Schuyler

2,907

29

Seneca

4,775

70

St. Lawrence

17,267

214

Steuben

16,747

151

Suffolk

395,134

3,563

Sullivan

16,101

218

Tioga

9,049

93

Tompkins

14,460

237

Ulster

27,133

354

Warren

11,407

150

Washington

10,141

143

Wayne

14,502

143

Westchester

229,897

2,230

Wyoming

7,336

75

Yates

2,812

35

 Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

 

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

412

303

74%

109

26%

Central New York

333

244

73%

89

27%

Finger Lakes

746

421

56%

325

44%

Long Island

2,161

1,296

60%

865

40%

Mid-Hudson

1,317

826

63%

491

37%

Mohawk Valley

154

109

71%

45

29%

New York City

6,086

3,187

52%

2,899

48%

North Country

98

53

54%

45

46%

Southern Tier

209

134

64%

75

36%

Western New York

653

422

65%

231

35%

Statewide

12,169

6,995

57%

5,174

43%

 The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

 Yesterday, 187 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,522. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

 

Deaths by County of Residence 

County 

New Deaths 

Bronx

20

Broome

2

Cayuga

1

Chautauqua

2

Chemung

2

Chenango

1

Clinton

1

Dutchess

7

Erie

6

Essex

2

Franklin

1

Greene

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

25

Manhattan

17

Monroe

5

Montgomery

1

Nassau

14

Niagara

2

Onondaga

3

Ontario

2

Orange

3

Orleans

1

Oswego

1

Putnam

1

Queens

26

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

5

Rockland

3

Saratoga

2

Seneca

1

Suffolk

16

Sullivan

1

Ulster

3

Washington

1

Westchester

6

  All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.

Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

 New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

 Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

 Yesterday, 20,578 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,140 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Capital Region

950,683

763

865,184

386

Central New York

635,408

639

586,019

280

Finger Lakes

848,478

-1,520

782,278

-1,654

Long Island

2,125,850

3,530

1,870,978

1,987

Mid-Hudson

1,662,597

2,760

1,446,508

1,676

Mohawk Valley

319,947

244

295,735

130

New York City

7,785,998

10,060

6,801,544

9,218

North Country

297,549

225

268,109

127

Southern Tier

431,998

2,847

393,735

2,430

Western New York

936,926

1,030

854,455

560

Statewide

15,995,434

20,578

14,164,545

15,140

 

Booster/Additional Shots

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Increase over past 7  days

Capital Region

402,570

3,597

23,081

Central New York

257,031

2,910

16,894

Finger Lakes

410,025

3,921

24,556

Long Island

793,642

9,626

57,615

Mid-Hudson

640,203

8,390

45,016

Mohawk Valley

138,915

1,273

7,426

New York City

1,968,895

22,738

131,048

North Country

120,875

1,144

8,377

Southern Tier

187,798

2,007

11,727

Western New York

448,261

3,440

23,724

Statewide

5,368,215

59,046

349,464

 The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

