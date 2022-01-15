Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are turning the corner on the winter surge, but we’re not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said. “Please keep getting vaccinated, getting the booster dose, getting our children vaccinated, and wearing non-cloth masks. Let’s not undo all the hard work we’ve put in to bring the numbers down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 327,427

· Total Positive – 47,870

· Percent Positive – 14.62%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 17.59%

· Patient Hospitalization – 12,169 (-38)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,843

· Patients in ICU – 1653 (+34)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 896 (+32)

· Total Discharges – 252,862 (+1,736)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 187

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,522

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by New York State Department of Health and New York City to the Center for Disease includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 34,913,218

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 101,571

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 615,418

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100 thousand population is as follows

Region Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Friday, January 14, 2022 Capital Region 242.23 237.95 222.79 Central New York 279.87 260.16 251.06 Finger Lakes 203.39 200.99 187.04 Long Island 345.17 320.18 285.50 Mid-Hudson 318.01 300.19 269.54 Mohawk Valley 206.18 203.50 190.72 New York City 437.76 398.92 357.18 North Country 191.97 190.71 186.10 Southern Tier 214.93 209.17 198.68 Western New York 248.70 244.71 224.04 Statewide 346.93 322.76 291.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Friday, January 14, 2022 Capital Region 18.88% 18.95% 18.21% Central New York 21.87% 20.98% 20.83% Finger Lakes 19.15% 18.99% 18.60% Long Island 23.29% 22.17% 20.86% Mid-Hudson 20.08% 19.20% 17.47% Mohawk Valley 17.39% 17.84% 17.62% New York City 18.45% 17.55% 16.44% North Country 17.28% 17.11% 17.08% Southern Tier 15.33% 15.01% 14.98% Western New York 22.70% 22.58% 21.88% Statewide 19.42% 18.65% 17.59%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Thursday, January 13, 2022 Friday, January 14, 2022 Bronx 20.34% 19.32% 17.84% Kings 17.05% 16.28% 15.19% New York 15.03% 14.16% 13.42% Queens 21.39% 20.41% 19.20% Richmond 19.15% 17.81% 16.69%

Yesterday, 47,870 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,456,080. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 50,940 730 Allegany 7,669 37 Broome 39,317 299 Cattaraugus 12,956 98 Cayuga 13,689 154 Chautauqua 20,341 202 Chemung 18,314 239 Chenango 7,798 81 Clinton 12,662 230 Columbia 8,464 72 Cortland 8,731 112 Delaware 6,548 61 Dutchess 57,058 637 Erie 184,143 1,890 Essex 4,547 64 Franklin 7,533 89 Fulton 10,473 117 Genesee 12,030 147 Greene 7,466 70 Hamilton 734 2 Herkimer 11,860 136 Jefferson 16,135 215 Lewis 5,430 50 Livingston 9,947 116 Madison 10,797 120 Monroe 135,739 1,308 Montgomery 10,027 120 Nassau 371,873 3,154 Niagara 42,282 438 NYC 2,081,128 23,054 Oneida 45,927 436 Onondaga 91,347 1,659 Ontario 16,805 161 Orange 96,264 1,064 Orleans 7,563 113 Oswego 20,814 263 Otsego 8,146 92 Putnam 21,431 234 Rensselaer 26,560 354 Rockland 83,819 824 Saratoga 38,907 468 Schenectady 28,087 398 Schoharie 4,111 57 Schuyler 2,907 29 Seneca 4,775 70 St. Lawrence 17,267 214 Steuben 16,747 151 Suffolk 395,134 3,563 Sullivan 16,101 218 Tioga 9,049 93 Tompkins 14,460 237 Ulster 27,133 354 Warren 11,407 150 Washington 10,141 143 Wayne 14,502 143 Westchester 229,897 2,230 Wyoming 7,336 75 Yates 2,812 35

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 412 303 74% 109 26% Central New York 333 244 73% 89 27% Finger Lakes 746 421 56% 325 44% Long Island 2,161 1,296 60% 865 40% Mid-Hudson 1,317 826 63% 491 37% Mohawk Valley 154 109 71% 45 29% New York City 6,086 3,187 52% 2,899 48% North Country 98 53 54% 45 46% Southern Tier 209 134 64% 75 36% Western New York 653 422 65% 231 35% Statewide 12,169 6,995 57% 5,174 43%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 187 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 50,522. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 20 Broome 2 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 2 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 7 Erie 6 Essex 2 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 25 Manhattan 17 Monroe 5 Montgomery 1 Nassau 14 Niagara 2 Onondaga 3 Ontario 2 Orange 3 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 26 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 5 Rockland 3 Saratoga 2 Seneca 1 Suffolk 16 Sullivan 1 Ulster 3 Washington 1 Westchester 6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.

Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 20,578 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,140 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 950,683 763 865,184 386 Central New York 635,408 639 586,019 280 Finger Lakes 848,478 -1,520 782,278 -1,654 Long Island 2,125,850 3,530 1,870,978 1,987 Mid-Hudson 1,662,597 2,760 1,446,508 1,676 Mohawk Valley 319,947 244 295,735 130 New York City 7,785,998 10,060 6,801,544 9,218 North Country 297,549 225 268,109 127 Southern Tier 431,998 2,847 393,735 2,430 Western New York 936,926 1,030 854,455 560 Statewide 15,995,434 20,578 14,164,545 15,140

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 402,570 3,597 23,081 Central New York 257,031 2,910 16,894 Finger Lakes 410,025 3,921 24,556 Long Island 793,642 9,626 57,615 Mid-Hudson 640,203 8,390 45,016 Mohawk Valley 138,915 1,273 7,426 New York City 1,968,895 22,738 131,048 North Country 120,875 1,144 8,377 Southern Tier 187,798 2,007 11,727 Western New York 448,261 3,440 23,724 Statewide 5,368,215 59,046 349,464

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

