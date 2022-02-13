Governor Kathy Hochul Updates New Yorker’s On State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

February 13, 2022 Contributor
NYS logo provided by Operation Oswego County.

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardiansdon’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 157,244
  • Total Positive – 3,583
  • Percent Positive – 2.28%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,588 (-295)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 371
  • Patients in ICU – 608 (-27)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (-17)
  • Total Discharges – 280,983 (+609)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,125

 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779

 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and New York City to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours  43,257
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days  295,857
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8

 

Each region’s seven-day average of cases per 100-thousand population is as follows:

 

REGION

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Capital Region

39.69

37.43

31.46

Central New York

48.36

44.64

44.97

Finger Lakes

28.22

26.54

25.46

Long Island

23.98

21.75

19.98

Mid-Hudson

25.27

22.70

21.83

Mohawk Valley

44.01

41.62

38.83

New York City

24.78

22.73

21.24

North Country

54.59

53.74

52.82

Southern Tier

42.18

40.39

40.37

Western New York

29.12

26.52

25.73

Statewide

28.68

26.48

24.95

 

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Capital Region

6.93%

6.64%

5.55%

Central New York

7.83%

7.76%

7.63%

Finger Lakes

6.15%

5.75%

5.44%

Long Island

4.09%

3.79%

3.56%

Mid-Hudson

3.26%

3.01%

3.01%

Mohawk Valley

6.56%

6.32%

6.04%

New York City

2.35%

2.21%

2.06%

North Country

8.58%

8.35%

8.08%

Southern Tier

5.13%

4.80%

4.55%

Western New York

6.79%

6.30%

6.06%

Statewide

3.57%

3.37%

3.19%

 

Each New York City borough’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Bronx

2.12%

1.91%

1.63%

Kings

2.03%

1.90%

1.79%

New York

1.98%

1.89%

1.81%

Queens

3.32%

3.15%

3.00%

Richmond

2.61%

2.48%

2.31%

 

Yesterday 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

57,292

56

Allegany

8,623

12

Broome

43,579

65

Cattaraugus

14,932

18

Cayuga

15,385

17

Chautauqua

23,028

23

Chemung

20,669

11

Chenango

8,967

18

Clinton

15,813

55

Columbia

9,712

12

Cortland

10,136

18

Delaware

7,446

7

Dutchess

62,716

57

Erie

203,945

168

Essex

5,319

7

Franklin

8,803

23

Fulton

12,082

16

Genesee

13,417

7

Greene

8,338

15

Hamilton

819

1

Herkimer

13,336

4

Jefferson

19,264

33

Lewis

6,022

3

Livingston

11,321

13

Madison

12,495

10

Monroe

148,071

129

Montgomery

11,493

7

Nassau

396,090

217

Niagara

46,772

32

NYC

2,258,412

1,296

Oneida

51,440

53

Onondaga

105,413

166

Ontario

19,153

24

Orange

104,661

61

Orleans

8,473

10

Oswego

24,384

52

Otsego

9,454

20

Putnam

23,121

7

Rensselaer

30,352

77

Rockland

90,723

49

Saratoga

44,437

41

Schenectady

31,935

53

Schoharie

4,830

5

Schuyler

3,322

11

Seneca

5,647

6

St. Lawrence

19,954

42

Steuben

19,153

28

Suffolk

420,424

219

Sullivan

17,992

17

Tioga

10,341

18

Tompkins

17,004

46

Ulster

30,396

30

Warren

13,026

16

Washington

11,650

12

Wayne

16,663

17

Westchester

244,998

136

Wyoming

8,158

13

Yates

3,237

4

 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

 

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

187

126

67.4%

61

32.6%

Central New York

119

81

68.1%

38

31.9%

Finger Lakes

397

181

45.6%

216

54.4%

Long Island

550

275

50.0%

275

50.0%

Mid-Hudson

341

159

46.6%

182

53.4%

Mohawk Valley

88

58

65.9%

30

34.1%

New York City

1,369

605

44.2%

764

55.8%

North Country

84

42

50.0%

42

50.0%

Southern Tier

118

62

52.5%

56

47.5%

Western New York

335

176

52.5%

159

47.5%

Statewide

3,588

1,765

49.2%

1,823

50.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

 

Yesterday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

County

New Deaths                                  

Albany

2

Bronx

4

Dutchess

3

Erie

2

Kings

7

Monroe

2

Nassau

2

New York

6

Niagara

1

Onondaga

2

Oswego

2

Otsego

1

Queens

5

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

2

Saratoga

1

Schuyler

1

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

2

Westchester

2

Yates

1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged five and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older.

Information on which sites require appointments for children in the five-11 age group is available on our websitePeople who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for five-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

 

Yesterday, 7,381 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,385 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Capital Region

962,139

232

879,156

407

Central New York

643,753

213

594,472

309

Finger Lakes

860,403

262

795,663

300

Long Island

2,168,432

1,019

1,919,599

1,381

Mid-Hudson

1,694,719

914

1,481,578

972

Mohawk Valley

323,882

92

300,548

128

New York City

7,958,092

4,067

7,017,924

6,855

North Country

302,067

67

272,923

106

Southern Tier

437,844

86

400,190

166

Western New York

952,050

429

872,106

761

Statewide

16,303,381

7,381

14,534,159

11,385

Booster/Additional Shots

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Increase over past 7  days

Capital Region

445,395

847

6,880

Central New York

295,862

743

6,185

Finger Lakes

462,996

1,136

8,852

Long Island

1,060,308

4,343

27,955

Mid-Hudson

811,467

3,126

20,336

Mohawk Valley

157,504

351

3,106

New York City

2,684,453

12,998

73,777

North Country

138,491

202

2,963

Southern Tier

211,104

442

3,753

Western New York

503,364

1,411

8,778

Statewide

6,770,944

25,599

162,585

 

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

