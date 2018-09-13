Pop Warner Volunteers Aid Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO – About 75 people from Pop Warner Football in the Oswego area got the 2018-19 school year off to a great start.

They turned out to pack bags for Blessings in a Backpack on Sept. 12.

The program this year provides weekend food for 300 needy children in the Oswego City School District.

Weekly food packing takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Resurrection, the Episcopal church at 120 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.

For information about how to contribute or volunteer, call 315-297-7802.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...