Port Director Scriber’s Contract Extended To 2024, Vision To Create More Jobs, Economic/Recreation Development

William Scriber, executive director, Port of Oswego, has had his contract extended to the end of 2024, it was announced by Francis Enwright, chairperson, Port board of directors.

Scriber joined the Port of Oswego staff in 2010. He served as Manager of Port Logistics from 2010 to 2017 and served as executive director since 2018.

“From the beginning, Bill has had a clear vision of utilizing the port as an economic development engine that benefits our city and our region, “Enwright said. “Last year alone, more than $25 million was invested in upgrading docks, rail loading improvements, adding docks to the port’s marina, and constructing a new New York State Grain Export Center. We are extremely happy with his leadership and how he has pursued that vision and made the Port of Oswego a leader in grain exports on the Great Lakes once again. In addition to the expanding grain export business, he has secured contracts for windmill generator components, and ongoing contracts for raw materials and specialized components for Novelis and for Constellation Energy’s nuclear facilities. Also, during his tenure, the Port is building a new $1.8 million marina, pursuing funding for a new maritime museum, and has received federal funding to repair the Port’s breakwater around the Oswego lighthouse; thus, ensuring it will stay protected from eroding waves for years to come. “Each one of these projects brings needed construction jobs to Oswego and lays the foundation for future growth in our community and our region.”

In late March, the Port made the first grain export shipment of any port on the Great Lakes, sending more than 18,000 metric tons of soybeans to Brussels and Ireland. According to Enwright, this and at least six other shipments scheduled for this year will help offset the strain on the world’s supply chain caused by the war in Ukraine and countries declining to do further business with Russia.

“ Bill Scriber is a sought-after authority on grain handling, shipping, and trade issues on the Great Lakes,” said Connie Cosemento, board vice-chairperson. “He was a keynote speaker at the Transportation Go! Conference in Milwaukee, last month and has been recruited by two other conferences this year.

“Bill secured the $15 million grant to build the Port’s Grain Export Center and is working with STEM students and faculty from SUNY Oswego on maximizing the operation and effectiveness of that center. Not to mention connecting with the hundreds of local farmers who are once again bringing their grain to Oswego, and not bearing the burden and expense of trucking it to other ports outside of NY.”

Oswego, for many years, was a major player both regionally and nationally in grain exports, Enwright said. “This ended the in the early 1980s, when the Port’s west pier grain silos were demolished. We are bringing Oswego back to its prominent position as a major Northeast grain exporter to international markets.”

Scriber, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command during Desert Shield – Desert Storm and is a graduate of the Army’s logistics school. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (BA) from SUNY Oswego and has earned CPE, Certified Port Executive™ credential. He has also worked at a logistics company in Syracuse and served as the Oswego County Commissioner of Elections.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

