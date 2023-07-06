Port Of Oswego Authority Earns Great Lakes Pacesetter Award, 4th Time In Past 5 Years

For the fourth time in the past five years, the Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), has won the prestigious Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for recording increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through the port during the 2022 navigation season, , it was announced recently by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. This is the 18th time the POA has won this award.

“The port’s 3.31 percent increase in international tonnage over the 2021 shipping season is to be commended,” said Adam Tindall-Schlicht, administrator, U.S. Dept. of Transportation wrote to POA Executive Director and CEO, William Scriber. “ I want to applaud you for your leadership and your commitment to keeping the port thriving. Earning the Pacesetter Award reflects the hard work, dedication and vision of the committed professionals at the port and your faithful customers.”

The Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award was established in 1992 to recognize the achievements of U.S. ports whose activities result in increasing international tonnage shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway, excluding Canada, in comparison to the previous year. More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System. A total of nine ports earned this award for 2022 performance. In addition to Oswego, these included the ports of Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Manitowoc, WI Milwaukee, Monroe, IL, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, and Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, OH.

Francis Enwright, chairman, POA board of directors, said that Scriber’s “leadership combined with the outstanding work of all employees has propelled the port to this milestone. This is the first time the Port of Oswego has earned this award multiple times within such a short timeframe.”

The Port of Oswego set a record year in 2022. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021, and the port generated considerable economic impact, Scriber said. The port hosted 77 ships, paid over $2.8 million in wages and benefits to local labor, handled 634 rail cars, and 11,210 trucks. A 2017 USDOT report showed that the port supported 209 jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, $5.8 million in federal and state tax revenue, and a new USDOT report is expected to be released by early August.

“The impressive numbers for 2022 are a credit to the Port’s team, their incredible work ethic, and tremendous service they provide to our customers,” Scriber said. “We’re always looking for new opportunities and ways to grow our business, as well as the commensurate positive economic impact.”

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people.

