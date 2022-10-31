Port Of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker

The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.

The Port of Oswego was designated in 2019 as a Marine Highway, one of only 32 in the United States, to expand its reach into the national containerized cargo movement and provide a more environmentally sustainable, lower cost alternative to trucking raw materials: from agricultural products, to project cargo, to heavy lift, to petroleum products, and international containerized cargo movement, Scriber said.

“We are very honored by the selection for this award as we move forward with our expansion at the Port of Oswego,” Scriber said. “As the only port in New York State on Lake Ontario, we see the growth of our services as a vital boost to not only the local economy but the state of New York.”

Part of the Port’s Vision 2030 Comprehensive Plan is to create a short sea shipping project on Lake Ontario which will have direct connections to other major ports in the Great Lakes. One of the key components identified to begin this service was the purchase of a high reach stacker needed to move containers, Scriber said.

“The Port of Oswego is making major strides in expanding services for New York on Lake Ontario” Scriber said. “We look to add services that will move cargo in a cost-effective way and which will also help to reduce on-road truck trips and ease the carbon footprint. “

Also, with the upcoming construction of the Micron microchip facility in Clay, the ship and rail access offered by the port will be very important in support of equipment needs for the facility. Oswego and Central New York will reap the economic benefits from job creation and local economic investment, Scriber explained.

“Our board is focused on making the Port a premier transportation facility,” said Francis Enwright, POA board chair. “The acquisition of this new equipment is vital to our vision and our ability to serve our customers present and future.”

The historical port is also home to the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and 14 companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in the Great Lakes, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures.

