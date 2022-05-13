As part of handling oversized cargo, the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), is once again using its property at the former Fitzpatrick Boiler site for staging large components prior to their delivery, said William Scriber, POA executive director. “If the local residents have questions or an inquiry, they are welcome to call us at 315-343-4503, ex. 115,” Scriber said.

“Currently, we are offloading 280-ft.-long windmill blades for the Vestas/Bluestone Wind Farm Project in Broome County that will be staged at the site,” Scriber said. “We’ll be using this site throughout the summer as we receive additional windmill components, and other large cargo items. This is just temporary storage, and these items are constantly being moved to their final destination. Information on this and other upcoming projects will be on our website, www.portoswego.com, and our Facebook page under Port of Oswego Authority.

“This project alone will have a $2 million economic impact on our city and region. Hotel and food purchases are estimated to range from $87,000 – 118,000, plus over $1 million in equipment rentals, $548,000 in part-time jobs for longshoremen and supervisors, not to mention $292,000 in 15-16 jobs for transport escorts, transportation/trucking and crane operators.”

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...