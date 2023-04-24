Oswego High School Boys Basketball Players Honored At Banquet

OSWEGO – The Oswego High School Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball players were honored recently at their season ending Awards Banquet that was held at Vona’s Restaurant.

Players on both teams were recognized for the efforts in the recently completed season. All players received a certificate and a special design t-shirt for the 2022-23 season.

Camden Atkinson, Nick Besaw, Noah Bwalya, James Carr, Moreno Fenty, Michael Fierro, Cooper Fitzgerald, Tommy Kirwan, Kelwin Reyes, RayShawn Spicer, Kyle Weeks and Kaiden Whiteside were members of the 2022-23 Varsity team.

Daniel Callen, Reiyomar Colon, Nolan Connors, Aidan DeSantis, Mac Fitzgerald, Hassan Haji, Connor Kelly, Ethan King, Isaac Krul, Jeremiah Senke, Jack Slobe, Brayden Terramiggi, Brendon Tolley and Kevin Waters made up the Junior Varsity squad.

The event concluded with several special awards. A special honor was announced as the OHS Varsity team was named an New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Team that honors outstanding scholastic achievement by Varsity level student-athletes.

A pair of Buccaneer players were named to the SCAC Empire Division Varsity All League Teams. Sophomore Noah Bwalya was named to the Third Team, while fellow Sophomore Camden Atkinson received Honorable Mention status.

The Varsity Most Valuable Player Award will be presented at the Buc Boosters Award Ceremony in June. Junior Varsity Awards were presented to Mac Fitzgerald as the Most Valuable Player. Kevin Waters received the Buc of the Year Award. Hassan Haji earned the Coaches Award.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...