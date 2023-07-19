Oswego Lacrosse Club Defeats River Monsters 14-7

OSWEGO, NY – After jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the first period, the Oswego Lacrosse Club boys’ box lacrosse team enjoyed a comfortable but hard-fought lead the rest of the way over the visiting Rochester River Monsters.

Logan Crannell led all scorers with three goals and two assists, followed by teammates Cooper Fitzgerald (4-0), Lukas Kucera (2-2), Tanner Defren (2-1), Owen Baldwin (2-0), Dylan Crannell (1-1), Parker Broadwell (0-2), Jake Barrett (0-1), and Lucas Crannell (0-1).

Rochester’s John Burrows went 4-0, followed by Liam Brunskill (1-1), Brandon Lee (1-1), Jaxson Ryan (0-2), and Dominic DCiaccio (1-0).

Rochester’s offense came to life in the second period, scoring four goals to match Oswego’s output. With the score 9-4 going into the final period, the River Monsters closed the gap to 10-6, but that was the closest they would get.

Oswego’s Brady Wagner finished the game with 9 saves in his first-ever box lacrosse game, while Rochester’s Ayden Szymanski-Koontz and Jack Pearson combined for 18 saves.

The two teams will meet again next Tuesday at the Genesee Valley Park Arena. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

