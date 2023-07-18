OSWEGO, NY – About 18 months ago, the Oswego Lacrosse Club received a sizable grant from the Shineman Foundation to help kick start a local men’s box team as well as a youth program. The men’s team proved quite doable; the Oswego River Hawks are now in their second year of competition in the NABLL, but the high school program took a little longer to develop.

“It was tough to draw players last year because we didn’t have a set schedule; we didn’t know who we could play,” explains GM Dan Witmer. “And kids were already involved in travel teams, other sports, etc. This year we pitched harder, and we got 15 players from Fulton and Oswego. And now we have a couple of games to wrap up the season. It should be a lot of fun.”

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Crisafulli Rink at Fort Ontario, the Oswego-based team will host a box team that hails from Rochester.

“We’re not really sure what to expect from either team. We’ve had low numbers at our practices, and everyone is obviously playing for their first time. The River Monsters might have a little more experience on us, but they’ve been struggling to find games, too – just like us,” Witmer said.

The two teams will face each other again next week when they meet at the Genesee Valley Park rink on Tuesday, July 25.

The hope is that this year’s team plants the seeds for more participation in the future, both locally and around the state. “With the World Lacrosse Men’s and Women’s Indoor Championships coming to Utica in the fall of 2024, I think you’re going to see a lot more box lacrosse in this area in the next two years. We’re just trying to get ahead of the curve,” Witmer said.

Opening face-off is set for 7 p.m. tonight. Admission is free.



