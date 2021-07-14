WEEDSPORT, NY – The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will make their second trip to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, July 25 for the prestigious $10,000 to win Hall of Fame 100.

Since Weedsport Speedway’s revitalization in 2013, the Hall of Fame 100 has been one of the longest standing events at the track, paired with the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame inductions for a weekend of activity.

Joining the Super DIRTcar Series on the racing card for July 25 will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and Vintage Modifieds.

As always, the Super DIRTcar Series will feature the top Modified drivers in the land including series point leaders Stewart Friesen, Matt Sheppard, Mat Williamson, Max McLaughlin and Billy Decker.

Friesen, Sheppard and Williamson have combined for five wins in six races this season, with Tim Fuller as the only other driver to score a win this season on tour.

Joining the lead pack will be Mike Mahaney, Larry Wight, Peter Britten, Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears Jr., who is the most recent Modified winner at Weedsport after scoring a thrilling victory over Wight on July 4 in weekly action.

Chris Hile, Erick Rudolph, Jack Lehner, Demetrios Drellos, Kevin Root, Justin Haers and more will be among the stout entry list of competitors looking to claim the night’s $10,000 prize.

The DIRTcar Sportsman will be led on July 25 by track point leaders and 2021 feature winners, Zach Payne and Matt Guererri.

Guererri dominated opening night at The Port back on May 30, while Payne cruised to a $2,500 pay day in the June 13 Sportsman Classic.

Brett Senek, Matt Janczuk, Alan Fink, Tyler Murray, Tyler Corcoran, Zach Sobotka and more will fill the pit area looking to add a trip to Victory Hill.

Tickets are already on sale for July 25 at www.weedsportspeedway.com with reserved seating set at $35 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $30. Youth general admission will be set at $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members.

Pit gates will open on July 25 at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. Tiger, from Off the Reservation, will provide live entertainment in the midway prior to the racing action, which will take the green at 7 p.m.

Hall of Fame Weekend opens on Thursday, July 22 with the 29th annual Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies at the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum & Hall of Fame, located next to Weedsport Speedway.

A “Happy Hour” with cocktails will take place on July 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the night’s awards getting the green at 7 p.m.

Drivers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame include Brett Hearn, Harold Bunting, Joe Donahue and Pat Ward.

More information can be found online via the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum & Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

