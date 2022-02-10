A-Verdi Storage Containers Continues Partnership With Oswego Speedway For 2022

OSWEGO – Oswego Speedway is pleased to announce its continued partnership with longtime supporter A-Verdi Storage Containers for the 2022 season.

A-Verdi Storage Containers has been a valued partner of the Steel Palace for many years, and continues to support not only Supermodified racing at Oswego, but a host of venues across the Central New York area as well.

“We’re happy to have A-Verdi Storage Containers back onboard with us for 2022,” said track owner, John Torrese. “The A-Verdi team has gone above and beyond to support racing in this area and we are proud to house our Hoosier Racing Tires with A-Verdi Containers. We highly recommend their selection to anyone in need.”

With a combination of local products and people, A-Verdi provides its customers with temporary storage or office space tailored to fit their needs.

A-Verdi’s full service leasing options include installation and removal from your site while giving you a professional storage or office space for any environment.

With facilities throughout New York State, A-Verdi delivers dry, secure, ground level storage containers straight to your job sites, business, or homes. Their products serve as temporary storage space, field and site offices, or added warehouse space.

All A-Verdi storage solutions are secure and can be used for commercial, residential, industrial or any business storage space needed.

To learn more about A-Verdi Storage Containers, visit Averdi.com or call (1-800)-248-3734. You can also find A-Verdi on Facebook and Instagram.

Oswego Speedway’s 71st season opens Saturday, May 28 with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150’ featuring racing for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

An Open Practice session will be held one week prior on Saturday, May 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Driver registration for Oswego Speedway’s 2022 campaign is now open. Forms are obtainable on the Speedway website at www.OswegoSpeedway.com/rules.

2022 season ticket, individual race ticket, and camping pricing will be released in the coming weeks.

A date for camping renewals will also be announced in the near future.

For information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951.

The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September.

Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

