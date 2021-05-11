Brewerton Speedway 2021 Season Opener This Friday, May 14

BREWERTON, NY – The Brewerton Speedway was silent for the entire 2020 racing season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but all of that is about change as fans and race teams are excited for the highly anticipated 2021 season opener this Friday, May 14.

Doing battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by Ingles Performance will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Central New York’s Friday Night Home for Big Block Modifieds will again see a stellar line-up in the pit area. Top Super DIRTcar Series Platinum Stars Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Larry Wight and Chris Hile lead an all-star cast on one of the Northeast’s most challenging ovals.

With the solid growth of the DIRTcar 358-Modifed class in central New York, Speedway management is pleased to offer extra money for 358-Modifieds that join the Brewerton Modified field. Each week, the three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200 and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15 with everyone 18 years and under admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome longtime marketing partner and event sponsor Ingles Performance located at 413 Besaw Road, in Phoenix, NY. They are the official ATV provider of the Brewerton and Fulton speedways.

WELCOME TO INGLES PERFORMANCE

We are a full line Bombardier and Polaris dealer, carrying snowmobiles, watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles. Located in Oswego County NY, we are in the geographical center of New York State and firmly within the land of Lake Effect snow! We service what we sell and maintain an award-winning service department with a fully trained staff. We also have the largest Ski-Doo parts inventory in New York State, along with a wide variety and selection of popular aftermarket high-performance parts and accessories. Please surf our site and get to know us, then please contact us if there is anything we can help you with. Visit our Online Microfiche to order OEM parts.

Owners, Mike and Robin Ingles, started the business back in 1981 as a motorcycle repair shop which was located in the back of Mike’s parent’s garage. Rapidly they grew and took on the Ski-Doo line in 1986. Sea-Doo watercraft was added in 1996 and they moved to the current location at 413 Besaw Road. The Polaris line was added in 2000. Other lines carried our Polaris Brutus, Honda Generators, Triton Trailer and Featherlite Trailers and we continue to grow daily thanks to all of you.

To see everything Ingles Performance has to offer go to www.inglesperformance.com or call 866-304-8730.

News and information will be posted on www.fultonspeedway.com , www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available. Advertising and promotional opportunities can be discussed by calling (315) 638-4056 or by email at [email protected].

Press release written by Dave Medler.

