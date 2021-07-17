BREWERTON, NY – Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair July 16 results are as follows.
(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – CLAYTON BREWER, Justin Williams, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Joe Garafolo, Tucker Halliday, Mike Mullen, JJ Courcy, Roger Olschewske, Joel Moller, Kelly Skinner, Tom Mackey, Travis Hewitt.
(Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Quinn Wallis, Chuck Powelczyk, Damien Bechler, Jerry Herbert, Eric Rowley, Dorian Wahdan, Clayton Koch, David DeNova, Sam Curcie, David Liscum, Sophia DeNova, Ray Bachler.
(Enduro 200 Laps – 1st – $2,000 – 2nd – $500 – 3rd – $300 – 4th – $200 – 5th – $100) – RJ BUDD, Ryan Allen, Joseph Fox, William Pullen III, Christopher McCarthy.
