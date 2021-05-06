FULTON – There will be no racing at Brewerton Speedway or Fulton Speedway the weekend on May 7 and 8.

Both the long-awaited Ehrlich Pest Control season opener at Brewerton and the second week of racing at Fulton presented by Finish Line Designs have been cancelled due to wet grounds from days of persistent rain.

Fans and teams will have to wait until May 14 for the highly-anticipated return to racing at Brewerton. Fulton returns May 15 with the first King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derby of 2021 along with a full racing card. For track management cancelling the weekend was not a hard decision.

“We are anxious to get Brewerton open, but this wet weather pattern has put us way behind,” said Track GM Cory Reed. “These consecutive days of rain have made it impossible to get on the track and work the surface, plus the pits and infield are a swamp so we felt it best to hit the reset button at Brewerton and come back ready next week.”

“At Fulton, we had a great show on May 1, but the surface was super soft as the teams can attest,” said Reed. “We really need several good drying days so we can get the surface dried out, but those days just haven’t come. We do not want to make the competitors race on the same thing they raced on for the opener. They do not need to be tearing their stuff up, it is not right. We need to get it better first.”

Speedway management would like to thank the fans and teams of both Brewerton and Fulton for their patience and understanding and look forward to seeing them on May 14 and 15. For all the latest news, log on to www.fultonspeedway.com , www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

*Press release written by Dave Medler.

