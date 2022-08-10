Brewerton Speedway Modified Points Tied At Top In The Chase For A Championship

BREWERTON, NY – Coming into this Friday, August 12 race night there is a battle royal in the Modifieds coming into the final four point-paying races to decide 2022 track champions. Not to be outdone, there is only a nine- point separation at the top of the Sportsman division.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by Burdick Ford will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger are free. Pit admission (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Larry Wight and Chris Hile are tied in the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds at 556 points. The rest of the top-five are, 3. Jimmy Phelps 529: 4. Tim Sears Jr. 528: 5. Max McLaughlin 520.

Consistency has been the name of the game over a lot of wins in the DIRTcar Sportsman. To date there have been nine different winners in twelve events run in 2022. Amy Holland 572. Leads the point standings by nine over Alan Fink 563. 3. Dale Caswell 507: 4. Brandon Carvey 502: 5. Zach Sobotka 502.

Mod Lites: 1. Mike Mullen 526: 2. Clayton Brewer 492: 3. Tom Mackey 474: 4. Tucker Halliday 468: 5. Joel Moller 465.

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. Damien Bechler 682: 2. Chris Bonoffski 674: 3. Clayton Koch 554: 4. Sam Curcie 508: 5. Ray Bechler (506).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank longtime major marketing partner and sponsor of the Junior Fan Club Bike Giveaway, Burdick Ford, located just minutes from the speedway at 3004 East Ave, in Central Square.

At Burdick Ford, they have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying their customers’ needs. Feel free to browse their inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.

If you do not see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and they will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search. Or, if you would rather discuss your options with their friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. They look forward to serving you!

To learn more about their new and used inventory, service and award-winning staff before, during and after the sale, please visit www.burdickford.com or call Sales: 888-313-3203 Service: (315) 459-6090 Parts: (315) 668-7102.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass, and like the speedway social media pages.

