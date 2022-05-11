BREWERTON – The fastest, affordable family fun in Central New York returns this Friday, May 13 with a new 7 p.m. start time for the remainder of the 2022 Brewerton Speedway season.

High speed side by side racing will feature the eight hundred horsepower, grandstand shaking, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, plus the exciting DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Mirabito DIRTcar Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A admission is $15. 18 years old and younger is free. Pit admission (All Ages) is $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm. Hot laps are at 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Open night winners on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ were, Larry Wight (Modifieds) Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) Doug Williams (Mod Lites) Chris Bonoffski (Four-Cylinders).

Top-ten points coming into May 13:

Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight. 2 Chris Hile. 3. Max McLaughlin. 4. Jimmy Phelps. 5. Tim Sears Jr. 6. Ron Davis III. 7. Tom Sears Jr. 8. Jackson Gill. 9. Chad Phelps. 10. Jeff Taylor.

Sportsman: 1. Brandon Carvey. 2. Richard Murtaugh. 3. Amy Holland. 4. Dale Caswell. 5. Zach Sobotka. 6. Mike Button. 7. Matt Caprara. 8. Cody Manitta. 9. Kyle Devendorf. 10. Riley Rogala.

Mod Lites: 1. Doug Williams. 2. Clayton Brewer. 3. Joe Garafolo. 4. Mike Mullen. 5. Kyle Demo. 6. Hunter Lawton. 7. Roger Olschewske. 8. Zach Babcok. 9. Joel Moller. 10. Mark Stevens.

Four-Cylinders: 1. Chris Bonoffski. 2. Damien Bechler. 3. Nate Powers. 4. Ray Bechler. 5. Chuck Powelczyk. 6. Clayton Koch. 7. Ally Parker. 8. Sam Curcie. 9. Kingston Sprague. 10. Walt Van Epps.

Marketing partner Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil located in nearby Rochester; NY are this week presenting sponsor.

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing their customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also superior customer service. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. They understand that you have customers with demands, so they take the responsibility of being efficient and on time very seriously. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded lubricants, you can count on us to make sure you are taken care of.

PRODUCTS

Stirling Lubricants Inc represents some of the highest quality and performance oil and lubricant companies, including Castrol, CITGO, Champion, Mystik Lubricants, and many more. Their team is dedicated to using and distributing only the highest quality of products on the market today. This way, their clients are getting the best “added value” products. Their oils and lubricants are used in the agricultural, machining, trucking, automotive, motorsports, construction, and many other industries!

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing our customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also chemical products. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. As a leading supplier of Xylene, Acetone, and Isopropyl Alcohol, you can count on them.

To see all the products Stirling Lubricants has to offer visit www.stirlinglubricants.com or call them at or phone them at (585) 461-8310.As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531. For all the latest new visit www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

