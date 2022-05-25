Brewerton Speedway Set for Sprint Cars and Big Block Modifieds FridayB

BREWERTON, NY – As we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, so we can enjoy the sport we love, kick off your Memorial Day Weekend at the Brewerton Speedway for clay slinging, horsepower, and side by side racing speed this Friday, May 27.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by A-Verdi Storage Containers will feature the methanol breathing winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, racing for $2000-to-win Don Gillette Memorial. The Empire Super Sprints annually bring the top 360 Sprint Car racers in the Northeast, Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Local Sprint Car stars and fan favorites looking to keep the top-prize at home are Jason Barney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Shawn Donath, Joe Trenca, Tyler Cartier, Sammy Reakes IV, and Chuck and Kelly Hebing.

Also in action will be the ground shaking 800 horsepower Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito Four-Cylinders have the night off.

Adult G/A is $25.00, 18 Years old and younger is Free. Pit admission (All Ages) is $40. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot laps at 5:50 pm. First qualifying race is at 7:00 pm.

Camping is free. Please follow the camping sign located in the parking lot along the tree line to the designated camping area.

The action in the Modified division has been as hot as the recent weather, with Tim Sears Jr. leading the way with two straight feature wins.

Not be outdone, the Sportsman and Mod Lites divisions racing has not had a repeat feature winner in 2022.

Top-Five Point standings coming into Friday, May 27.

Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (168). Chris Hile (160). Larry Wight (154). Jimmy Phelps (148). Tom Sears Jr. (146).

Sportsman: Zach Sobotka (142). Brandon Carvey (142). Amy Holland (140). Alan Fink (131). Dale Caswell (130).

Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (151). Kyle Demo (151). Clayton Brewer (147). Joel Moller (137). Tucker Halliday (136).

The Brewerton Speedway thanks longtime marketing partner and May 27 event sponsor A-Verdi Storage Containers.

A-Verdi Storage Containers is locally owned by the Verdi family in Savannah, NY.

Storage & Office Solutions… Delivered:

With a combination of local products & people, A-Verdi Storage Containers can provide you with temporary storage or office space tailored special for you. Whether short term or long term, they will make sure you have the right layout to get the job done. All of their team members work extremely hard to ensure your storage or office container rental will be an extraordinary experience from beginning to end. Their full-service leasing options will include installation & removal from your site while giving you a professional storage or office space for any environment.

If it’s Commercial, Industrial, Construction, Retail, Government, Education, residential or special events, A-Verdi can satisfy your container needs. Whether you are renovating, waiting to build, suffering seasonal inventory overload or just need extra space for furnishings, fixtures, equipment, packaging, supplies, files or office containers, A-Verdi Storage Containers offers commercial strength solutions to your storage problems.

With facilities throughout New York, they can deliver a dry, secure, ground level storage container to your job site, business, or home. Their products serve as temporary storage space, field/site offices or added warehouse space. All their storage solutions are secure, & can be used for commercial, residential, industrial or any business storage space need. Their company owned trucks operated by trained delivery specialist are taken to your location anywhere in New York, including Upstate New York, Western New York, Central New York, Northern New York, Southern Tier New York. To see everything they have to offer, please visit www.averdi.com or call 800-248-3734. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

