BALDWINSVILLE, NY – By all accounts, 2020 was a year to forget. At Brewerton Speedway, it was a year that never was. Forced to take the year off due to COVID restrictions, the speedway will roar back to life in 2021 with a full season of racing scheduled for the Oswego County bullring.

Weekly racing at Brewerton Speedway will again be headlined by the hard-core Tracey Road Equipment Block Modifieds in 2021. Staple support classes, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union STARS Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders will all return to the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ as weekly fixtures. Special appearances by the Lucas Oil ESS Sprint Cars, Rush Late Models, the $2000-to-win Enduro 200 and other specials will dot the summer racing slate. The full Brewerton Speedway schedule will be available for release in the coming weeks.

“2020 was challenging for so many and it was painful to keep the track closed all year,” said Cory Reed, track general manager. “But we were comfortable in our decision to keep our doors closed. But now the needle has moved in our favor and we are ready to get back on track.”

News and information will be posted on www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Brewerton Speedway Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available. Advertising and promotional opportunities can be discussed by calling (315) 638-4056 or by email at [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...