FULTON – (Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 35 Laps) – RON DAVIS III, Dave Marcuccilli, Tim Sears Jr.,Jeff Taylor, Andrew Ferguson, Rocky Warner, Larry Wight, Pat Ward, Corey Barker, Dylan Zacharias, Bob Henry Jr., Gordy Button, Jeff Sykes, Lucas Fuller, Ryan Richardson, Mike Stanton Jr.,Chris Cunningham, CJ Castelletti, Todd Root, Marshall Hurd, Jim Walsh, Jackson Gill, Justin Crisafulli, Sean Beardsley, Joe Shields, DNS AJ Kingsley.
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – ANDREW BUFF, Jeff Prentice, Steve Marshall, Cody Manitta, Richard Murtaugh, Quinn Wallis, Brent Joy, Mike Root, Brett Draper, Teddy Clayton, Jimmy Moyer, Stephen Gray, Matt Kitts, Wade Chrisman, Emmett Waldron, Jake Davis, Tanner Warner, Brian Calabrese, Ed Lukas, Mike Button, Bailey Groves, Tim Falter, Jack Meeks, Rich Riggs.
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Brett Draper
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – CHRIS MACKEY, Matt Janczuk, Kyle Devendorf, Rachel Zacharias, Chris Bonoffski, Amy Holland, Austin Germinio, Ryan Dolbear, AJ Miller, Brett Sears, Rick Miller, Robert Gage, Dave Moyer, Dorian Wahdan, Tucker O’connor, Torrey Stoughtenger, Rocky Grosso, Kearra Backus, Riley Rogala, Tim Gareau, Joe Kline, Mike Phelps, Josh Amodio, Brian Murphy.
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – AJ Miller.
(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – AUSTIN COOPER, Brianna Murtaugh, Buddy Leathley, Savannah Laflair, Josh Fellows, Larry Taylor, Tayvyn Marino, Chris Crump, Scott Kline, Owen Kitts, Jason Breezee, Jason Lopes.
(Ed Springer Bonuses 1st – $150. 2nd – $100. 3rd – $50) – Austin Cooper, Brianna Murtaugh, Buddy Leathley.
(Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em August Annihilation Demo Derbies) – ($1,000-to-win Chain & Bang) – Robert Hartman, Booneville, NY ($750-to-win-Junk Yard Run) – Freddy White, Fulton, NY.