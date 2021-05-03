Camping Now Available For Purchase At Weedsport Speedway

WEEDSPORT, NY – The Weedsport Speedway Campground is now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

For 2021, payment is required in full at booking. If a cancellation is made less than one week prior to arrival, full payment will be forfeited. If cancellation is made more than one week prior to arrival, there is a $5 cancellation fee or an optional camp credit can be issued to be used in the same season.

If looking to book a specific site, there is an optional lock fee of $5. If the spot is not locked in, the system may automatically move your reservation to optimize the campground space.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground, which is situated outside the Speedway’s first turn and behind the HBR racing shop, features 34 reserved camping spots fitted with water and power hookups.

Along with the 34 reserved utility spaces, the camping area also houses 60 general camping positions as well.

With fans in mind, the Weedsport Speedway Campground provides a wooded picnic area with tables, horseshoe pits, and several favorite camping games including corn hole.

Reservations are available for any Weedsport Speedway or Kartway events, but also any other day of the year for casual travelers.

Weedsport Speedway officially opens on Sunday, May 16 for a test and tune session before returning on Sunday, May 30 for the Super DIRTcar Series Modified Heroes Remembered 100.

Weedsport Kartway will hold its opening race event on Sunday, May 23.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

