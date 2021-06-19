BREWERTON, NY – Mother Nature threw her best punch at the Brewerton Speedway Friday night. Between the track crew and cars from every division helping run the track in, the entire racing program was completed.

In the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified 35-lap feature, Tim Harris and Jeff Taylor would lead early laps while Chris Hile who started 13th in the 24-car starting field was quickly racing his way to the front.

Hile would take advantage of a lap-11 yellow and restart to drive into the lead. Once out front, Hile would slice through traffic and outdistance point leader Larry Wight, who started 17th, to the checkers. Tom Sears Jr., Billy Decker and Jimmy Phelps finished third through fifth.

Jeff Taylor who led early laps in the Modified feature, became the new track record holder. In his heat race Taylor would turn a blistering lap of 14.102 to put his name in the record books.

In the 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Jeff Prentice grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and would lead the opening 11 laps when JJ Courcy would drive into lead.

Courcy would bolt out to a half a straightaway lead but would see that advantage go away on a lap 18 caution. When the green came back out Courcy would outrun Alan Fink to the checkers by 0.302 of a second at the checkers. Amy Holland, Tyler Murray and Zach Sobotka would complete the top-five.

Clayton Brewer would lead every lap in the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature in dominating fashion. Brad Harris had a career best finish coming home second followed by Joe Garafolo, Kyle Demo, and Justin Williams to round out the top-five.

Quinn Wallis and Chuck Powelczyk would put on a battle royal in the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature racing bumper to bumper and side by side with Powelczyk winning by inches at the checkers. Eric Rowley, Damian Bechler and Ray Bechler finished third through fifth.

The next event at the speedway will be on Friday, June 25 when one of the fan favorites on the racing calendar will return with the ‘Destruction at the Demon’ plus the popular DIRTcar Sportsman Series presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

There will be crunching metal and chaos from the King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies featuring the return of the $1,500-to-win Big Cars Demo plus the $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain and Bang Demo.

A star-studded field will be pit side for race number two in the exciting DIRTcar Sportsman Series as they will battle for 40-laps on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon.’ Joining the Sportsman will be the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with everyone 18 years old and under admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Regional Truck & Trailer Night June 18 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – CHRIS HILE, Larry Wight, Tom Sears Jr., Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, Michael Maresca, Ron Davis III, Tyler Trump, Jeff Taylor, Roy Bresnahan, Kevin Root, Joe August, Pat Ward, Andrew Ferguson, Jim Witko, Tim Harris, Nick Krause, Torrey Stoughtenger, Tim Murphy, Ben Bushaw, Andy Noto, DNS Chad Phelps.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300, $200, $100) – Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, Ben Bushaw.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – JJ COURCY, Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Tyler Murray, Zach Sobotka, Tony Finch II, Jeff Prentice, Dale Caswell, Chris Mackey, Brandon Carvey, Earl Rudy, Mike Fowler, Ryan Dolbear, Colby Herzog, Tim Devendorf, Brent Joy, Zach Payne, Max Hill, Riley Rogala, Matt Caprara, Chris Bonoffski, Jacob Dupra, Quinn Wallis, Rich Townsend, Buckey Hayes, Joe Sobotka.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Chris Mackey.

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – CLAYTON BREWER, Brad Harris, Joe Garafolo, Kyle Demo, Justin Williams, Mike Mullen, Hunter Lawton, Tucker Halliday, Sam Usborne, Tom Mackey, Kelly Skinner, Nick McGill, Travis Hewitt, JJ Courcy, Billy Applebee, Roger Olschewske.

(Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHUCK POWELCZYK, Quinn Wallis, Eric Rowley, Damian Bechler, Ray Bechler, Justin Pope, Clayton Koch, Justin Burns, Corey Valade, Jerry Curcie, DNS Jamie Radley, Hanna Guererri.

