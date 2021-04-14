OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is looking forward to partnering with two local speedways for the 2021 racing season.

When the first highly anticipated green flag drops this spring, Compass will be part of the racing program at both Fulton Speedway and Oswego Speedway.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic changed plans for everyone around the world in 2020, so we are happy to be able to carry over this partnership into 2021,” said Compass FCU Manager, Jennifer Rupert. “We look forward to finally getting to the track and helping both Fulton and Oswego Speedway, two staples in the Oswego County community, restart their programs this year.”

Fulton Speedway is Oswego County’s Saturday night home for DIRTcar 358-Modified racing, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport including “Lightning” Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Pat Ward and Ronnie Davis III.

Compass will present the racing action at Fulton on Saturday, June 5 as part of their “Three Wide Night.”

Oswego Speedway, known as the Home of the Supermodifieds, is the only track anywhere in the country that races the mighty Supermodifieds on a weekly basis.

With pavement racing stars such as Otto Sitterly, Jeff Abold, Joe Gosek, Dave Shullick Jr. and International Classic champion, Tyler Thompson, Oswego Speedway provides the community with trilling action on most Saturday nights.

This year, Compass Federal Credit Union will present the Supermodified Twin 35’s on Saturday, June 19, featuring a pair of Supermodified main events.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

