By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway is happy to announce that E&V Energy and Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair will return and have a major presence at the 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday & Saturday, October 1-2.

E&V Energy who has been the title sponsor of the Novice Sportsman division since its inception at the Fulton Speedway will continue as the sponsor of the Novice race on the Friday portion of the Outlaw 200 weekend.

Title sponsor of the 4-Cylinder division at the Brewerton Speedway, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair will also continue their support of the division as the sponsor of the 4-Cylinder Open.

Some of today’s DIRTcar Sportsman stars got their start right at the Fulton Speedway in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. One has to look no further than the 2019 Outlaw 200 Weekend Novice feature winner Richard Murtaugh who this season went to DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman victory lane and a sixth place points finish in 2021.

The 4-Cylinder open annually has a diverse field of cars from different speedways in the state. The last Outlaw Weekend race had 30 cars sign into the pits with Mike Stone from Campbell, NY winning the 25-lap feature.

About E&V Energy:

E & V Energy is a family owned and operated business that has been serving their friends and neighbors since 1913. Their years of experience give them the knowledgeable personalized service few companies can match. They’re a full-service company, so you don’t need to look anywhere else to find the services and products you need to keep your home comfortable year after year.

E & V Energy is there to help you navigate the exciting world of heating and air conditioning. That’s right, they said heating and air conditioning is EXCITING! That’s because our industry has changed dramatically since their humble beginnings. You won’t believe how comfortable your home or business can now be.

They have dedicated their company to a new way of thinking. Their goal is to provide Central New York residents and small businesses with efficient and affordable HVAC solutions. There’s a wealth of information on their website to get you started: ductless heating and cooling solutions, energy efficient furnaces, boilers and air conditioners, fuel oil or propane delivery options, generators.

E&V Energy has locations in Auburn, NY, Geneva, NY, Cortland, NY, Hamilton, NY, Ithaca, NY, Wolcott, NY, Fulton, NY, and Watertown, NY.

To see all the services, they provide visit www.eandvenergy.com.

About Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair:

Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair owned by Torrey Wallis, father of 4-Cylinder & Sportsman racer Quinn Wallis, will be the title sponsor of the 4-Cylinder division that competes weekly at the Brewerton Speedway.

Fleet Repairs is one stop shop for Mobil Repair Service. Truck Repair Shop. Trailer Repair. Welding. Secure Vehicle Storage. Preventative Maintenance. Hydraulics. Frame, Alignment & Suspension. Engine. Electrical. Air Conditioning.

With easy access from the NY State Thruway and Route 481, Fleet Repairs is located at 6630 Fly Rd. in East Syracuse, NY. To learn more about all the services they offer please call (315) 447-6213.

Tuesday, September 21

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Outlaw Weekend Test & Tune. All Divisions Welcome

Pits $25 – Grandstands Free

Wednesday, September 29

5:00 pm-Camping lot opens for the weekend

No presale camping permits. Camping lots assigned upon arrival

Thursday, September 30

5:00 pm-7pm Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 1

RUSH Late Models Brian Dolbear Tribute (40-Laps)

Mod Lite STARS East Coast Nationals (25-Laps)

Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder Open (25-Laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-Laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-Laps)

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20 starting spot in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8-Laps) and consolations (10-Laps)

9:00 am-2:00 pm Early Hauler Parking

Noon-Ticket Sales Open

2:00 pm- Pit Gate Opens

4:30 pm- Grandstands Open

5:00 pm- Hot Laps

6:30 pm – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission (ages 19 & over) $30

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $10

All Reserved Seats – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 2

35th Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Noon Ticket Sales Open

11:00 am – Pit Opens

12:00 pm – Grandstands Open

5:00 pm – Heat Races Begin

Approx. 8:00 pm – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Championship

Approx. 8:30 pm – 35th Annual Outlaw 200

Adult General Admission (ages 19 & older) $40

Youth General Admission (ages 6-18) $15

All Reserved Seats – $45

Pits – $50

Any question you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news Outlaw 200 go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...