WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway is set to host not one, but two nights of action for the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on July 30-31 as part of Empire State Challenge Weekend at The Port.

This back-to-back racing weekend will mark the first time the Outlaws have run consecutive nights at Weedsport Speedway.

The traveling Outlaws are coming into Weedsport this Saturday and Sunday off of a flurry of activity at Attica Raceway Park, Eldora Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway.

Just last weekend, current NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series point leader, Brad Sweet, earned his first ever win at Williams Grove, helping to extend his point lead to 54 markers over David Gravel.

However, Gravel is hoping to shrink that deficit this weekend, as he comes to Weedsport as the most recent Outlaws winner at The Port. Last year, Gravel was able to take advantage of a spin by race leader Sheldon Haudenschild to take the late lead and then held off the advances of three-time Outlaws champion, Sweet.

Haudenschild returns to Weedsport this weekend running third in the Outlaws championship, 84 points out of the lead, trailed by Carson Macedo and Logan Schuchart.

Sixth in the standings is Donny Schatz, who joins Gravel as the only two active Outlaws with wins at Weedsport. Schatz claimed victories at Weedsport in 2015 and 2016, the first events that had been run at Weedsport since 1993.

The 2016 event saw Schatz steal the lead late from Schuchart, with Gravel, Joey Saldana and Shane Stewart in the top five positions.

Fellow Outlaws Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser and Kasey Kahne will join the field along with a host of the best in winged 410 and 360 Sprint Car racing.

Saturday night’s program will see the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds join the World of Outlaws, with the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds coming in as the opening act on Sunday evening.

Tickets are still available for Empire State Challenge Weekend via www.worldofoutlaws.com.

Two-Day Reserved seating is available for $75, with two-day general admission set at $65. Two-day youth general admission is $35 with single day set at $20.

Single day reserved seating is $40, with single day general admission priced at $35.

General admission for kids 10 and under is FREE.

Member pit pricing is $40 per day, with non-member pricing set at $45.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s events on August 15, August 21 and September 10-11 are also available at MyRacePass.

To learn more about the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series visit online at www.worldofoutlaws.com.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

