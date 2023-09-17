Evans Mills Raceway Park Small Block Supers Photos 9-16-23

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of Oswego Speedway’s Evans Mills Raceway Park Small Block Supers races:

*All photo’s by Jim Feeney

Evans Mills SBS 9-16-23_7283 Dan Kapuscinski 23 battles with Cameron Rowe 77 for position. Kapuscinski would go on to win. Rowe would finish third.

Evans Mills SBS 9-16-23_7303 Race leader Jesse Bearup 37 tries to hold off the challenge from Dan Kapuscinski 23. Kapuscinski was able to get by for the win. Bearup was second.

Evans Mills SBS 9-16-23_7316 Dan Kapuscinski poses in Victory Lane after winning the SBS portion of the John Burr Classic at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Evans Mills SBS 9-16-23_7330 Top three at Evans Mills John Burr Classic, SBS feature, were, Jesse Bearup second, winner Dan Kapuscinski and third place Cameron Rowe.



