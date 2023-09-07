WEEDSPORT, NY – Ferris Mowers, “The Official Mower” of Weedsport Speedway, joins an exciting lineup of weekend partners at The Port and will help present the Sunday, September 10 night of racing, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Stirling Lubricants Cavalcade Cup 100.

Ferris Mowers helps its customers to finish strong and feel good doing it. Ferris has built its equipment to produce unmatched comfort, durability and qualify of cut. Join this dedicated production with unmatched world-class customer support and Ferris helps its consumers get more jobs done, with more peace of mind and have more energy to take on tomorrow.

With affordable financing options and money saving rebate promotions, Ferris Mowers make it easier than ever to get a Ferris for your business. Visit www.ferrismowers.com today to find a dealer near you.

Weedsport’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend will feature two days of non-stop action on September 9-10.

The weekend opens on Saturday, September 9 with a three division card including the Monroe Mechanical Services DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, the Pit Stop Convenience Stores ESS Sprint Cars and the 600cc Micro Sprints.

Sunday’s action will see Stirling Lubricants present both the Super DIRTcar Series 100-lap finale and the Sportsman Classic 75. This two division program, with 175 laps of feature action, will provide a thrilling end to Weedsport’s 2023 campaign.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Reserved seating for each day of action is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-17 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Pit gates open on September 9 at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing slated for 7 p.m.

The September 10 schedule will see pit gates open at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing set for 6 p.m.

Camping for Cavalcade Cup Weekend is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

