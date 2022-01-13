OSWEGO – FloRacing and Oswego Speedway are proud to announce the extension of their live stream partnership for the 2022 season.

The Home of Grassroots Racing, FloRacing will continue to broadcast every Speedway event exclusively in the coming season, with the help of the team at Thomas Video Productions, who will again be responsible for producing broadcasts.

All Speedway events from the Port City 150 Season Opener in May to Bud Classic Weekend 66 in September will be available for purchase LIVE on FloRacing, bringing Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Super action back to global audiences in 2022.

The FloRacing PRO subscription is the best value in live streaming, and covers over 1,000 live motorsports events from dozens of tracks and series worldwide, including this week’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, OK.

For just $150, FloRacing yearly subscribers gain access to not only Supermodified racing at the Speedway, but every track and series in Flo coverage, including the Fonda Speedway, Stafford Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, Eldora Speedway, and Kokomo Speedway to name a few.

FloRacing is also home to the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series, USAC Midgets, as well as the All Star Circuit of Champions, and Short Track Super Series Big Block Modifieds.

A new addition to the FloRacing family in 2022, NASCAR has announced a landmark streaming partnership that will make FloRacing the home of NASCAR Roots properties.

As part of the partnership, every ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Pinty’s Series race will be streamed live on FloRacing, including the Modified Classic 150 at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, September 3.

Once subscribed, users are granted access to every broadcast from start to finish, and have the opportunity to watch the action live or view a complete replay from the entire evening, including from all Oswego Speedway events.

To sign up for a FloRacing PRO subscription today, visit FloRacing.com.

Oswego Speedway’s 2022 season gets underway with the return of the historic Port City 150 on Saturday, May 28, headlined by the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 40-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 35-lapper for J&S Paving 350’s.

Information on 2022 season tickets, individual race tickets, and camping will be released in the coming weeks.

2022 driver registration forms will be sent out in the next week.

For information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

