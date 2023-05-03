By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – (May 2, 2023) – The season long points battle for a coveted track championship at the Fulton Speedway begins this Saturday night May 6 when Compass Federal Credit Union Presents the fastest, family affordable fun on a Saturday night in CNY.

The ground pounding racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Fan favorite Tim Sears Jr. Will be back to defend his 2022 Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified Track Championship. Sears won eight features last season on his way to the to the title.

Even with all those feature wins, the championship was not decided until the final points night when Sears had a slim sixteen-point lead ahead of 2021 Track Champion Ron Davis III, and thirty-three ahead of Dave Marcuccilli the 2022 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Champion. Sears put an exclamation point on his championship by going out and winning the feature.

Other drivers who will be chasing for wins and the title, are, Marshall Hurd who won his first career Modified race on the on the ‘Highbanks’in 2022, plus Corey Barker, Colton Wilson, Andrew Ferguson, Jeff Prentice, Ryan Richardson, plus Tommy Collins, Bob Henry Jr., Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham who was also a first-time winner last season.

Amy Holland, Alan Fink, Matt Caprara will be Modified Rookies. Chris Mackey, who was in the 2022 Sportsman championship race until the final points race will be moving to Modifieds, strengthening an already talented field on Saturday nights.

In 2022 Andrew Buff made the 300 plus miles round trip from his home every Saturday night worth it, as he was crowned the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Track Champion. Buff will be back to defend his title.

Having one of the strongest Sportsman fields anywhere, 2023 will see racers like Kyle Devendorf, Cody Manitta, Emmett Waldron, Quinn Wallis, Wade Chrisman, AJ Miller, Brett Sears, and others looking to put a Track Championship in their trophy case.

The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks will be back for their second season led by Track Champion Ron Hawker. Feature winners in 2022 that will be weekly competitors are Casey Cunningham, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Jim Evans, Bob Buono, and John Pietrowicz who started out 2023 with a feature win on the ‘Highbanks’ on April 28.

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman has been a great learning class before they move up to the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. 2023 will be no different.

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free.

Pits: DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40.

Pits Open: 4:00 PM.

Grandstands: 5:00 PM.

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Starts: 7:00 PM.

Fulton Speedway would like to welcome marketing partner Compass Credit Union with locations nearby in Fulton, and Oswego, NY.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of members funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

Their Fulton location is at 208 North Second St., across the street from Mimi’s Drive-In. (315) 593-8443. Oswego location is 131 George St., (315) 342-5300.

To see all the extensive financial services they offer, stop at either location, or visit them at www.compassfcu.com.

Any questions you might have about the 2023 racing season, plus marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

