FULTON, NY – Racing returns to the Fulton Speedway this Saturday, July 22, when the stretch run to a track championship hits full speed with only six-point races left to crown champions and build momentum going into the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend September, 28-29-30.

Racing this Saturday features the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks presented by Microgames Play and Trade.

The Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks will be in action for the rescheduled $750-to-win Four Cylinder Open from Highbank Holdup Weekend.

July 22 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (392) 2. Dave Marcuccilli (356) 3. Billy Dunn (334) 4. Larry Wight (332) 5. Ronnie Davis III (319).

Sportsman: 1. Andrew Buff (362) 2. Richard Murtaugh (326) 3. Cody Manitta (309) 4. Emmett Waldron (308) 5. Kyle Devendorf (304).

Hobby Stocks: 1. John Pietrowicz (416) 2. Jim Evans (348) 3. Adam Hunt (344) 4. Mike Watkins (336) 5. Edward Stevens (324).

Brewerton Speedway would like to thank event sponsor Microgame Play & Trade located at 4160 Route 31, Ste 300, Clay, NY.

When you get to the speedway look for Microgame Play & Trade display, plus they will have a steering wheel set up in a time trial challenge with gift cards going to the fastest times.

Microgame Play and Trade is Central New York’s premier video game retailer. They have it all from Atari, Nintendo, PlayStation, and everything in between. Go to their very popular Facebook page that is constantly being updated with added itemswww.facebook.com/microgameplayandtrade. You can also find them at their Ebay Store by going to https://www.ebay.com/str/microgameplayandtrade.

Track officials are constantly updating race-night sponsorships and advertisers with opportunities remaining. Contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] for more information.

For speedway updates go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related