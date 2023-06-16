Fulton Speedway DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Plus Sportsman Outlaw Qualifier Wednesday, June 21 

FULTON, NY – One week from today, Wednesday, June 21 the cars and stars of the?DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the Fulton speedway for the ‘Highbank Holdup’ that was rescheduled from April because of weather.

Round number one of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series at the Glen Ridge Motorsports Park on June 4 had a strong field of over forty cars signed into the pits. After a hotly contested feature Billy Dunn took the win with Mike Mahaney, and Mat Williamson with top-three podium finishes.

Fulton Speedway averages at least thirty Modifieds weekly led by Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified Track Champion Tim Sears Jr. series champion Dave Marcuccilli, plus Larry Wight, Billy Dunn, Ronnie Davis III, and other track regulars will be looking to keep the ‘Highbank Holdup’ cash and trophy home from a stout field of outsiders.

At least Twenty outsiders are expected to challenge the track regulars and take the cash and trophy out the pit gate at the end of sixty laps.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will also be taking center stage as they will be racing for a coveted qualifying spot for the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 during the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 weekend, Thursday-Saturday, September, 28-29-30.

The prestigious Sportsman portion of Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend annually draws over eighty cars. Going into the event with a qualifying spot takes a lot of pressure off the race team that wins the spot.

June 21 Admission:

Adult G/A: $25

Ages 6-18: $5

5 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes All Ages:

DIRTcar Member: $40

Non-Member: $45

Pits Open: 3:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Timed Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant located at 3535 Walters Rd., Syracuse, NY, is not only a marketing partner, June 21 event sponsor, they are also the home for the Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway Winter Meltdown and Awards Party.

Jammer’s in the former Quaker Steak and Lube building near the intersection of the Thruway and I-690 in Syracuse. Jammer’s has a spacious dining room, a full bar with over twenty different beers on tap and dozens of TVs to enjoy sporting events. Check out Jammer’s menu on their website?www.jammers3535.com?and keep up with them on their Facebook page ?www.facebook.com/jammers3535.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or?[email protected].

For all the latest news, visit?www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603, Route 57, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...