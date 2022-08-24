Fulton Speedway Final Demolition Derby Plus Racing Saturday, August 27; Outlaw 200 Tickets On Sale

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 27 is the final King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies. There is also a full racing card on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway presented by Burke’s Home Centers.

Adult G/A is $20. Everyone 18 years old and under are free. Pits (All Ages) $35.

Pits will open at 4:00pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing begins at 7:00 pm.

On the race card is the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After the side-by-side racing it will be time for the sights and sounds of smoke and crunching metal of the King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies for the $1000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain and Bang plus $750 to-win Small Truck & Mini-Van Junk Run.

There are just two-point races left to crown the 2022 Track Champions, here are the top-five division points.

Modifieds: 1. 83x- Tim Sears Jr. (671): 2. M1- Dave Marcuccilli (654): 3. 32R- Ron Davis III (651): 4. 58M- Marshall Hurd (608): 5. 15- Todd Root (531).

Sportsman: 1. 3- Chris Mackey (640): 2. 92- Andrew Buff (639): 3. 21W- Quinn Wallis (620): 4. 5- Amy Holland (609): 5. 5D- Kyle Devendorf (606).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 14Jr.- Ron Hawker (668): 2. 29K- Casey Cunningham (658): 3. 64- Bob Bouno (658): 4. 74x- Jim Evans (624): 5. 14- Brennan Fitzgibbons (598).

The Speedway would like to thank longtime marketing partner and event sponsor Burke’s Do-it-Best Centers of Fulton & Oswego.

Welcome to Burke’s DO IT BEST Home Center. We provide a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools and building supplies and have been serving Homeowners and Professional Contractors since 1926. We have two locations to serve you better: Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. We are committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service.

If we do not have what you are looking for in stock, we can order it for you from our warehouse and have it ready for pickup in a couple of days. We cater to DIYers for all your DIY projects!!

Burke’s two locations are at 65 N. Second St. in Fulton (315) 592-2244. The Oswego location is at 38 E. Second (315) 343-6147. To see everything they have for all your project needs visit www.burkesdoitbest.com or stop in to either location for all their professional advice.

Tickets are on sale for one of the most prestigious events in Northeast racing, the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 weekend on September 30-October 1st.

For Friday Tickets (click below)

https://fultonspeedway.ticketspice.com/fridaysept30

For Saturday Tickets (click below)

https://fultonspeedway.ticketspice.com/36thannualoutlaw200

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315)593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

