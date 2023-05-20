Fulton Speedway Saturday, May 20 Racing Canceled: Empire Super Sprints Coming Saturday, May 27

FULTON, NY – Unfortunately, the weather has canceled Fulton Speedway Saturday, May 20 racing program.

Speedway officials and King’s Demo Derbies will be in discussion for a probable future date for the ‘Spring Smashdown.’

Saturday, May 27 spend part of your Memorial Day weekend at the Fulton Speedway when the methanol breathing, winged warriors Empire Super Sprints invade the ‘Highbanks.’ for night two after their Friday stop at the sister track Brewerton Speedway.

Joining the Empire Sprints five-star racing program will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks presented by Monroe Mechanical and J. Gordon Contracting.

May 27 Admission prices:

Adult G/A – $25

18 years & under – Free.

Pit Pass:

DIRTcar/ESS Members – $40

Non-Members – $45

Pits Open – 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps – 5:50 p.m.

Racing Starts – 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

